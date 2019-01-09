Rams to play in Emerald Coast Classic

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

VCU announced today that Men’s Basketball will compete in the Emerald Coast Classic Nov. 29-30, 2019 in Destin, Florida.

The Rams are one of the four teams — No. 3 Tennessee, No. 12 Florida State and Purdue — that will headline the annual tournament. The other four teams will be announced in the near future according to the press release.

“This will be the best field we’ve ever assembled for the Emerald Coast Classic and it shapes up as one of the strongest preseason college basketball tournaments next season,” tournament director Maury Hanks said in a press release.

The Emerald Coast Classic will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College the weekend after Thanksgiving Day.

Cincinnati won the tournament over Mississippi this past season. Interstate rival, Virginia, took the tournament title over Providence in 2016.

The Rams played in the Legends Classic this season in Brooklyn, New York as their early season tournament. VCU defeated Temple and fell to St. John’s in the tournament in the Big Apple.