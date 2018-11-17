Volleyball Advances to A-10 Volleyball Championship

Kayleigh Fitzpatrick
Volleyball advanced to the Atlantic-10 Championship with a 3-0 victory over Saint Louis on Saturday. They will faceoff against the winner of No. 2 Dayton and No. 3 La Salle.
The semi-finals of the Atlantic-10 Volleyball tournament take place at the Siegel Center on Nov. 17.
Top seeded and tournament host VCU takes on No. 5 Saint Louis in the first of two semi-finals with No. 2 Dayton and No. 3 La Salle competing in the second matchup.
VCU is the defending tournament champion and the 2018 regular season champion.
