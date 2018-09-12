Volleyball leaves Tallahassee with pair of wins

Over the weekend, Volleyball swept a double-header against the University of Southern Mississippi and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, 3-0 and 3-1, respectively, after dropping a late match the previous night against Florida State University, 3-0.

Southern Miss.

In their second game of the day, the Rams swept the Eagles of Southern Miss. in all three sets with the help of junior outside hitter Vicky Giommarini and junior opposite hitter Gina Tuzzolo.

The first set began as Tuzzolo hit a kill shot to score the first point for VCU. The Rams tallied two more points before the Eagles’ first. VCU took hold of the game until the end of the first set and came away with a 25-19 win.

The Eagles took the lead in the second set — after USM’s Kellie Garraway hit a kill shot — which they kept until VCU caught up halfway into the set, ending 25-17 in the Rams’ favor.

The last set ended the same way the first set started. The teams went back and forth until VCU won the final set 25-22, marking their second win of the day and completing the Saturday sweep.

Giommarini notched a total of 10 kills on 22 swings and hit .409 in addition to a solo block. Tuzzolo also clocked in 10 kills and hit .316, while junior libero Madalon Simpson picked up 16 of VCU’s 35 digs during Saturday’s game.

Florida A&M

Coming off a loss from the first day of the Invitational, Giommarini continued to make moves with a double-double and 12 kills.

The Rams fell short to the Rattlers 25-27 in the first set, but they bounced back in the second, quickly taking back the lead. Giommarini, Tuzzolo and senior middle blocker Tori Baldwin made several kills which pushed the Rams to a 25-23 win; VCU won the third set 25-17 and the final set 25-15.

Baldwin hit .300 with nine kills and four blocks while sophomore outside hitter Paula Neciporuka hit seven kills, five digs and committed only one error in 19 swings.

Florida State

VCU hit the road to attend the Home2 Suites by Hilton Tallahassee Seminole Invitational, starting the weekend against Florida State.

The Seminoles started the game with momentum and left the Rams — who couldn’t keep up — in the dust. FSU hit .475 in the match while the Rams hit .096.

The Seminoles dominated the first set, taking the lead early with two kills from Ashley Murray and one from Tiana Jackson. VCU’s Neciporuka added the first point for the Rams after hitting a kill shot. The effort wasn’t enough as the Rams lost to the Seminoles in the first set, 25-12.

The trend continued as VCU fell behind and lost the second set, 25-17, and the final set 25-16.

The Seminoles won a side out 72 percent of the time and out dug the Rams 32-16.

