Cross Country welcomes large freshman class

VCU’s Cross Country teams displayed extensive talent during their 2017 season but came up short at the Southeast Regional Championships as the teams were ineligible for scoring due to their inability to field enough runners.

With the women’s team comprised of mostly juniors and seniors and the men’s team primarily made up of freshman, the 2018 season will be a test of leadership.

Ashley Greenlee and Nichelle Scott will lead the women’s team as this season’s only seniors.

Juniors Delaney Savedge, Judith White, Ashley Brown and Emily Mulhern all return for a third season, and will welcome freshmen Julia Squillante from Stafford, Virginia and Sara Levitch from Midlothian, Virginia.

Levitch, a Midlothian High School graduate, won her conference championship in Cross Country in 2014 and 2015 and was selected three times for the All-Conference teams in both cross country and track.

The men’s team introduces seven new members as the freshman class takes over.

Archie Blaes, Alvin Hamilton, Vohra Hishman, Evan Leach, Sean Moulton, Jacari Sain and Owen Walker all begin their first season as Rams.

Cross Country star Bryce Catlett returns for his junior year along with James de la Rama, Jordan Fountain, Lucas Sidle and Michael Villagomez.

Catlett placed in several invitationals during his freshman year and and closed out his 2017 season earning A-10 Honors at the Conference Championships.

Villagomez also had his fair share of placing during last year’s season. He placed 120th in the five-mile run at the Atlantic 10 Championship, placed 16th in the 8k at the CNU Cross Country Invitational and placed 24th in the 5.9K at the JMU Invitational.

The Rams will open up their season at the Spider Alumni Open on Sept. 1 and travel to North Carolina Sept. 14 for the Adidas XC Challenge.

