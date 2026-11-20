Kayla Muñecas, Assistant News Editor

Protesters gathered in Monroe Park on Nov. 18, demanding justice for Nolan Wells, an 18-year-old Black man who was found dead after a Fourth of July boat trip with his friends.

Suspicions surrounding Wells’ cause of death quickly arose after the pictures from the boat trip revealed Wells was the only Black person in the group, according to AP News.

According to ABC News, a Mississippi grand jury ultimately decided against any indictments and found that Wells died of an accidental drowning, a conclusion that has divided the public.

Protest attendees and organizers called for authorities to retry Wells’ case and provide further answers regarding the circumstances of his death.

The demonstration was organized by the VCU NAACP chapter, which held a sign-making and etiquette event in preparation for the protest last week, as reported by the CT.

The event was headed by Amaya Shirley, president of the VCU NAACP, and Charisse Ferguson-Bell, an NAACP member who helped plan the protest.

“Since we arrived on slave ships to this country against our will, ripped from our ancestors, there has been an ongoing war on Black America,” Shirley said. “And because of this war, we constantly see young Black youth being killed, being discriminated [against] and being silenced.”

Ferguson-Bell took to the stage during the demonstration to read a list of the names of Black Americans who have died. The list took three minutes to read out and contained over 200 names, ending with Nolan Wells.

Among the names read were Emmett Till, Trayvon Martin and Breonna Taylor. As Ferguson-Bell grew emotional reading the list, the crowd offered consolation from afar.

“Behind every single name is a family that has to live with this every single morning, that has to deal with an absence that should have never existed in the first place,” Ferguson-Bell said.

Over 100 individuals attended, with a majority holding signs that read “Stop the war on Black America” and “Justice for Nolan Wells”.

Organizers led protesters on a march down West Franklin Street toward the Student Commons, and later concluded in Monroe Park.

Khamari Bineda, an NAACP member who has been with the organization for three years, said protests are the club’s main manner of raising civic engagement around campus and in the outlying Richmond community.

“I just saw this as another opportunity to show my support for the organization that I fell in love with and has invested so much into me,” Bineda said.

Protest attendee Ayanna Johnson said she was compelled to go to the demonstration because she felt a need to stand in solidarity with those harmed by police brutality and other forms of discrimination.

“There is a problem in America with the killing of Black men or just Black people in general,” Johnson said.

Among protesters was an overwhelming sentiment of frustration, including Khamaya Jordan, an attendee who said she joined the protest because she felt the public was overlooking Well’s death.

“Being another Black person and having to see all of this on the news, it’s something that people aren’t taking seriously,” Jordan said.

Lyric Wilson, a protest attendee, also said she attended because she felt that Wells’ case had been overlooked and she wanted to spread awareness.

“It’s an important cause … things are being swept under the rug and as a Black woman in America, I feel like this case shouldn’t go unheard,” Wilson said. “It’s good to be out here and share your voice.”

When asked what her ideal outcomes for the protest and Well’s case were, Wilson simply said, “To get the case out there, and to find out what happened.”