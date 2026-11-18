Maeve Bauer, Executive Editor

Today marks the official start of the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival season. Different genres of short and full-length films directed by Indigenous filmmakers from a multitude of countries will have screenings at both the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

Pocahontas Reframed, is the only Indigenous Film Festival on the East Coast, started as a two-day festival, screenings only 13 films. As the years have progressed, the festival has expanded, now including 52 movie screenings from Nov. 18 to 22, according to their website.

The festival started at 9:15 a.m., with a screening of “Solar Shadow,” directed by Brazilian filmmakers Huggo Haddad and Isadora Canela, according to PRFF. The documentary centers around ancient astrology practices throughout Brazil and how they contrast with Western cosmologies.

The VMHC will host the last screening for this year on Sunday: the “Wrong Husband,” a reimagining of ancient Inuit stories, told by director Zacharias Kunuck, according to PRFF.

“Wrong Husband,” is set in Igloolik, Nunavut, 2000 B.C. and centers around Kaujak, played by Theresia Kappianaq and Sapa, played by Haiden Angutimarik. Their families agreed to their marriage from birth, but after the tragic death of her father, Kaujak’s mother remarries, moving them to a different tribe. Uprooting the future that both Kaujak and Sapa were promised, according to the Toronto International Film Festival website.

Pocahontas Reframed has become an annual event in Richmond, with the first one hosted in 2016, according to Bradby Brown, director of Pocahontas Reframed and a member of the Pamunkey Nation.

Brown, alongside the festival’s board, went through a plethora of names for the festival before finding the right fit. They considered “Virginia Indigenous Film Festival,” or “Virginia Native American Film Festival,” until someone suggested a title that included Pocahontas.

“Her true story hasn’t been told, especially a lot of people think of the Pocahontas cartoon by Disney which was totally inaccurate historically,” Brown said. “We decided to use the word Pocahontas and then we thought, well what we’re trying to do is reframe the conversation not only about Pocahontas, but about Native Americans in general.”

As the festival has grown, receiving more submissions from across the globe, Brown said that one theme has recurred throughout the years: resilience.

“A lot of people just don’t know that there’s, you know, Virginia Indians anymore, a lot of people think that they’re all gone and that’s true around the country,” Brown said. “We have seven federally recognized tribes now in Virginia and four state-recognized tribes. It’s a vibrant and active community. We’re just trying to reflect that to the audience, that we’re still here.”

The same struggles that Indigenous people have faced in Virginia are reflected throughout the festival’s global submissions. The festival featuring a variety of genres and styles from documentaries, to short films, to animations, to horror films and comedies, Brown said.

VCU is the event’s main sponsor according to Cristina Stanciu, Director of VCU’s Humanities and Research Center, the founder and co-director of HRC’s Indigenous Humanities Lab, a professor of English and a member of the board of directors for Pocahontas Reframed.

Stanciu recalled around 11 years ago, as an assistant professor, attending a meeting with Brown and other community members brainstorming what the festival could be. She said six years ago, after becoming the HRL’s director she was able to move forward with university funding to put those partnerships and ideas into something more concrete.

Through their partnership with the Indigenous Humanities Lab, the festival was able to receive funding from the Office of the Provost, the Office of the President, the Division of Community Engagement and the College of Humanities and Sciences. As well as a small grant awarded from the National Endowment for the Arts in support of the festival’s anniversary, Stanciu said.

Pocahontas Reframed has a whole week of events, according to Stanciu. Including a multi-genre presentation on Thursday from Indigenous musician, author and community organizer, Lyla June, a panel with filmmakers on Friday, a family powwow on Saturday and a community market on both Saturday and Sunday. The powwow and market are both free to attend.

Though the festival formally kicked off today, different sponsors of the festival have been hosting events as it got closer and closer to the start. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Humanities Research Center in collaboration with the Institute of Contemporary Art hosted a satellite screening of “standout short films,” created by members of Virginia’s Tribal Nations, according to the Humanities Research Center’s website.

“Dream Sequences” was a collection of short films, played on a loop at the VMFA from Nov. 15 to the 17 with free public access. It was organized by Siera Hyte, a member of the Cherokee Nation and the Curator of Indigenous American Art at the VMFA, and Federico Cuatlacuatl, a Nahua Professor in the Humanities at the University of Virginia, according to VMFA’s website.

Similar to the festival itself, “Dream Sequences” featured 10 short films created by Indigenous artists across the world, spanning a wide range of topics, according to PRFF.

Blythe King, an educator at the VMFA, said one theme that continuously appeared was Indigenous Futurism, and overall they have seen a lot of nonlinear, experimental filmmaking throughout the screenings.

“I think it’s really great for people to be exposed to these voices,” King said. “So many of these films, they’re not like anything you’ve experienced before, they really are unique and it has to do with the Indigenous experience.”

More information on the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival can be found on their website, pocahontasreframed.com.

Correction: A previous version of this article listed the Humanities Research Center as the Humanities Research Lab. The story has been updated with the correct title.