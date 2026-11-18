Sadie Porter, Contributing Writer

Reptile lovers traveled from far and wide to the 12th Richmond Reptile Expo at the Richmond Raceway Complex on Nov. 14.

The expo is hosted by Diamondback Productions in multiple regions of Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, according to Maryland Reptile Farm.

Over 50 vendors arrived with an array of reptiles for sale along with feeders, cages and reptile knickknacks.

Lynn Lawrence, owner of Eyelash Exotics, traveled from Virginia Beach to display and sell her Crested and New Caledonian geckos. Lawrence began breeding geckos 21 years ago after she bought her first gecko and instantly fell in love with them.

“When I was a teenager, I went to the pet store and I was like, ‘I want something that sticks to the glass,’” Lawrence said.

Lawrence not only participated in the expo to sell her beloved lizards, but came to share what she loves with other people of similar interests.

“I think that my favorite part of going to the expos is just seeing the people that we already have sold to come back and tell us how happy they are,” Lawrence said.

Corey Madison, co-owner of Goof-Ball Pythons, traveled from Prince George to share and teach reptile lovers about his ball pythons.

“They come in a wide variety of colors and patterns, enough to suit just about anybody’s want for a pretty animal,” Madison said.

Madison said his goal was to introduce his pythons to people who might be hesitant about snakes to show them how nice he feels they truly are. Although pythons may look intimidating, Madison said he displayed his pythons to invite the petting, holding and eventually selling of his prized pets.

Dallas Ponte has attended the Richmond Reptile Expo with her husband and daughter to display their Crested geckos for a decade.

“Some people are nervous about reptiles and handling them,” Ponte said. “It’s nice, especially with the little kids and being able to see and grow up with them.”

The Reptile Expo will be back in full swing in Richmond on Feb. 13, July 17 and Nov. 13, 2027.