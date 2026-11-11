Devynn Alston, Staff Writer

Last week, VCU men’s soccer head coach Dave Giffard announced his retirement from college coaching. After 17 years, Giffard is leaving a program defined by conference success, NCAA tournament appearances and player development.

Giffard finished his time at VCU with a 128-120-61 record and led the Rams to two Atlantic 10 regular-season championships, three NCAA tournament appearances and five appearances in the A-10 tournament championship match.

Giffard’s impact extended beyond the field. In his retirement statement, he emphasized the importance of developing his players as both players and individuals.

Giffard stated in a press release from VCU Athletics, that once he himself became a soccer parent and became more involved with young players and families in the community, he discovered a new sense of purpose outside of college coaching.

He also expressed gratitude toward VCU’s administration for respecting his decision, which he had communicated to athletic director Ed McLaughlin before the season started.

“Well beyond his NCAA appearances or the numerous Rams playing professional soccer, he cemented his legacy with his passion for the young men he coached,” McLaughlin said.

With Giffard’s retirement, VCU men’s soccer enters a new chapter. As the Rams begin a nationwide search to find their next head coach, the program will look to build on the foundation that Giffard established during his 17 seasons.