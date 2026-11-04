OOF! The Roblox Club has entered the chat

Elle Cota, Spectrum Editor

Not every college club needs to involve networking, professional development or adding another line to a resume. Sometimes, students just want to play games and unwind.

The Roblox Club at VCU has created its own version, bringing students together through virtual games, a shared interest and taking a break from college life.

The club incorporates seasonal themes into its games and events, with its first gathering held on Oct. 29 centered around a horror and thriller theme.

Haidy Abdelfattah, a third-year biology student, serves as president of the club. Her inspiration for starting the organization came from years of playing Roblox with friends and recognizing its potential to bring people together beyond the game itself.

“The feedback that I’ve gotten so far from a lot of people was that it is something that people have been waiting for and people actually are excited for and hyped about,” Abdelfattah said.

Having played Roblox since 10-years-old, Abdelfattah said its continued popularity among college students is closely tied to nostalgia and the memories associated with growing up playing the game.

Beyond the game itself, Abdelfattah said she hopes the organization gives students a sense of community and belonging.

“It’s just to make a welcoming community for all VCU majors, no matter who you are, what you believe in, whatever,” Abdelfattah said. “I just want to make a very welcoming community to anyone to just come and just play.”

Burhan Buttar, a fourth-year philosophy and biology student, is the club’s chat moderator, helping members stay connected through platforms such as Instagram, Discord and GroupMe.

“Most of our members, we don’t regularly play,” Buttar said. “It’s more so just a chance for us to get to know each other, pass time with each other and just take a scheduled break from our classes, from our work and it’s a very easy way to do so because of how accessible the game is.”

Rather than requiring the purchase of a separate console, Roblox offers a free platform with a wide variety of games suited to different interests, Buttar said.

“It’s really nice for forming that sense of community with low financial investment,” Buttar said.

Buttar said the club attracts students across different academic years, with many first and second year students attending.

“I think it’s just the aspect of having something more fun to do rather than always being bogged down with, you know, more academic student organizations,” Buttar said.

Prakash Shrestha, a third-year communication arts student, is the public relations officer for the club, bringing connections to life through promotional flyers, responses to direct messages and engagement.

The club plans to use Discord for weekly interactions, giving members a place to connect outside scheduled gatherings. Members can also drop into the server and ask if anyone wants to play a particular game.

Shrestha noticed that many students who attended the first meeting were studying biology or pursuing premedical studies. He said he saw himself as one of the few members coming from an arts-related academic background, highlighting the range of students the organization can bring together.

“I think it’s a matter of obviously de-stressing,” Shrestha said. “Roblox is brain-rotting and unserious as hell. It’s just fun to go into an event having no expectations.”

Shrestha said meeting in person can create a different atmosphere, however, he acknowledged that making connections can depend on individual personalities. He said he hopes the club can make those interactions easier as it continues to grow, giving members the opportunity to leave with a new friend.

“That’s what every org should be doing,” Shrestha said. “Giving some sort of singular general interest and then having people come out and be besties.”

Looking ahead, the club hopes to organize another in-person event around Thanksgiving or Christmas, potentially incorporating another festive theme.

The Roblox Club shares event announcements and updates on Instagram at @robloxclubvcu.