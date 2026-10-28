Ready, set, go! Ram Racing participates in Formula Society of Automotive Engineers competitions

Fakeha Naeem, Contributing writer

Ram Racing is an official multidisciplinary Formula Society of Automotive Engineers student-led team at VCU with 25 to 30 team members.

The program began in 2010 after a group of engineering students heard about the Formula SAE competition, according to Ronin Harper, vice president of Ram Racing and a fourth-year mechanical engineering student. Harper had a previous interest in racing, and joined the club after seeing its Instagram post.

“We want to grow as an organization and show off VCU engineering capability,” Harper said. “We look forward to having our racing car VCU-04 compete with schools like VT and UVA. I think that would be our dream.”

The idea of creating Formula 1 race cars was initiated by Formula SAE in the ’80s when automotive engineering was a growing field.

According to Joe Franzen, president of Ram Racing and fourth-year mechanical and nuclear engineering student, Formula SAE were the leaders who created the automotive industry standards to add student interest.

“I learnt about the club through SOVO fair and engineering student organization fair,” Franzen said. “Joining this club has helped me understand engineering challenges that our competition poses and hone my engineering skills.”

Ram Racing built its first competition car, named VCU-01, in 2017 and participated in the Formula SAE competition in Nebraska that same year. The club later debuted its new car called VCU-02 in 2019.

While the first two builds were gas-powered, the VCU-03, which competed in the Formula SAE competition in spring 2026 at Michigan International Speedway, was the first electric race car built by VCU.

Currently, Ram Racing is building its new car, VCU-04, in hopes of competing in 2028 at the Formula SAE competition, where 120 teams are expected to attend.

The club receives funding to go to the Formula SAE competition from alumni, the dean, the Department of Engineering and sponsorships from local shops and companies, such as DuPont.

Ram Racing recruits new members before seniors graduate to give the new members proper training and skills needed for the team afloat.

Farhan Nahin, an engineering management graduate student, said the program offers students real-world experience that may not be available in classrooms.

“It is well recognized and having that kind of FS experience on our resume shows that we have worked with multi-faceted teams and are able to meet deadlines,” Nahin said.

Nahin said it was one of his most valuable experiences, offering connections and exposure to build his career.

“There is a sense of fulfillment when you see the car being built,” Nahin said. “I joined the club in 2022 and it was a fulfilling journey to see the car being built again almost after 10 years and how the momentum continues to grow.”

More information about future events of Ram Racing can be found on their Instagram @ramracingvcu.