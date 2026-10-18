Richmonders gather for ‘No Kings’ protest ahead of midterm elections

Sal Orlando, News Editor

Kayla Muñecas, Assistant News Editor

An estimated 500 people gathered in Monroe Park on Oct. 17 to participate in a “No Kings” protest, likely the only before Election Day.

The protest was organized by 50501, which centered around the importance of the three ballot amendments, and giving the community an opportunity to make their voices heard, specifically against the Trump administration.

Question one on the ballot would establish Virginians right to reproductive freedom, Question two would remove the ban on same-sex marriage from the state’s constitution, and Question three would restore the right to vote for individuals with felony convictions upon reentry, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

The protest was meant to include a march, but did not due to a lack of volunteers in attendance. Attendee turnout was the lowest from this year compared to other “No King” protests, according to a previous CT report.

Gray Montrose, a community activist, led the event and said the people there were gathered because they understand the nation’s history and that when society loses trust, it falls apart.

“We do not abide by the small ambitions of small men to destroy what we hold dear,” Montrose said. “We are stronger together for all our faults and imperfections. We are stronger together and we will not yield, at this moment or tomorrow.”

A series of organizations had speakers and or tables at the event, including the Virginia Defenders, Richmond Democratic Socialists of America, New Virginia majority, Chesterfield County Democratic Committee, the Lewis Ginter Workers United and Punks for Liberation.

The sentiment to vote “yes” on the three constitutional amendments on the ballot was shared amongst speakers. Protesters were also encouraged to vote early.

“In Virginia, voting is a muscle and we have to work at it often, right,” Montrose said.

Chants amongst protesters included, “Money for jobs and education, not for war and deportation,” “My rights are on the ballot, your rights are on the ballot, our rights are on the ballot,” “Abolish ICE” and “Vote Yes.” Some protest signs were marked “86 47” on the back, a slogan that calls for President Trump’s impeachment.

Michael Broom said he and his wife, Lisa Broom, have been out to several “No Kings” protests, and wanted to get out to make his political positions known. He said he believes the protest should energize everybody to participate politically.



“On a national scale, we got to get these people [the Trump administration] out of office,” Michael Broom said. “They are not doing a bit of good for us. They are shoving money into their own pockets at the expense of all of us.”

Broom said he recognized the turnout was not as good compared to other “No Kings” protests, but hopes that if he does the right thing now by protesting, it could make a better world for younger generations.

“I’m always happy when I see younger people at these events, because most of the people you see are in our age group, older people,” Lisa Broom said.

Felix Gostel, a 50501 volunteer said he joined 50501 because he was losing his mind because of how the country was being operated by Trump.

“I’m sick of the constitution getting undermined, people being targeted and discriminated against for nothing more than bigotry’s sake,” Gostel said.

Regina Moriarty, a protest attendee, said she went out to protest because she does not like what is happening in the United States right now and believes it is headed towards becoming a fascist state.

Kyra Schultz, another attendee, explained that this protest was one of the first she had attended following a short break she took due to feeling overwhelmed by the issues facing the country.

“I’ve been in activism for about one and half years, but I started looking at politics after Trump’s [first] election, that really lit a fire under my *ss,” Schultz said.

“I never stopped caring, but I just felt hopeless,” she expressed. However, she decided to attend 50501’s protest as a way to reignite her passion for activism, explaining that in her time away, she had a realization.

“I don’t have to take on all the work by myself, no one does,” Schultz said.

Schultz said that many believe that in order to be activists they must be established leaders or start entire movements on their own, a mindset which prevents people from getting involved.

“You don’t have to be the chosen one, you just have to be a part of the team,” Schultz said.