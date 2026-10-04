Drew Clements, Contributing Writer

VCU volleyball pulled off a decisive 3-0 victory over The George Washington University at the Siegel Center Friday night, improving to 4-7 on the season.

The first set went back and forth, with VCU jumping out to an early 15-10 lead, only for GW to tie it up and keep the score close throughout the set. Third-year outside hitter Lara Del Core and fourth-year middle blocker Nina Boledovicova landed kills to help VCU secure the early lead.

“I think we’re really good at finding our identity right now and how we want to play as a team,” Boledovicova said. “For me it’s easy to really kill the ball if the ball is right there.”

GW led for most of the second set, taking a lead back whenever VCU tied things up. Third-year MB Letizia Galli led the team with 5 blocks and kept VCU close with several key blocks throughout the set.

“I really take my position as middle blocker very seriously,” Galli said. “I try to be useful any way I can.”

Down 22-18, VCU charged back to tie at 24-24 and won the set 27-25 a few serves later.

“The difference maker was the second set,” VCU head coach Tim Doyle said. “What we said in the locker room was, when you start to make the small little plays time and time again, and you can convert those plays, you build trust. You build trust between teammates, you build trust within the coaching staff.”

VCU jumped out to a strong 10-4 lead in the third set, thanks to back-to-back aces served by Del Core. VCU kept the lead the rest of the way, with Galli recording another block to extend their lead to 20-14. First-year outside hitter Dunja Martic served up an ace to make it 23-16, and VCU secured the victory shortly after.

“We need to continue to get our middles the ball, Ledi and Nina,” Doyle said. “I thought our connection was off on some of those plays where we can be more efficient on offense.”

Doyle said it is important for the Rams to stay in control ahead of the next game vs. GW.