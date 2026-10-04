Benney Koch, Staff Writer

VCU men’s basketball gave fans their first look at a significantly different roster during the annual Black and Gold scrimmage on a rainy Sunday at the Siegel Center.

The scrimmage marked the beginning of the Rams’ 2026-27 season after VCU went 28-8 last season, won its second consecutive Atlantic 10 championship and made NCAA Tournament history with a 19-point comeback against North Carolina in the first round.

With seven players departing, including last season’s leading scorer third-year guard Terrence Hill Jr., who transferred to Tennessee, VCU will have to rely on returning players taking on larger roles and seven newcomers to make their mark.

The first four-minute period showed an immediate emphasis on defense. Both teams frequently applied full-court pressure, allowing them to create turnovers and opportunities in transition. Second-year guard Nyk Lewis led his team offensively while also positively impacting the game with his playmaking abilities.

The offense became more fluid as the scrimmage continued. Sammy Jackson, a 6-foot-7 first-year wing from Philadelphia, began heating up in the second period, knocking down difficult shots and helping the Gold team build a lead. Jackson finished 4-for-9 from the field on the day.

Jackson is one of seven newcomers to join VCU and was one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history. As a senior at Roman Catholic High School, he averaged 20.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Coach Martelli and the rest of the program have a lot to love about Jackson’s game and are expecting him to make a big splash in his collegiate debut, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.

Throughout the scrimmage Nyk Lewis showed why he is expected to take on a much larger role this season. The reigning A-10 Rookie of the Year had a perfect day – finishing 5-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 from three-point range. Lewis suffered a right ankle injury in the second round of March Madness, but says he’ll be 100% by the season opener.

“It’s great that I get these live reps,” Lewis said. “We’re treating every day like it’s a real game because we have a real test next week.”

Lewis also reunited with his former high school teammate Blake Harper, a third-year guard and transfer from Creighton. Harper, who previously won MEAC Player and Rookie of the Year honors at Howard, provides another scoring and playmaking option on the wing.

The Rams also showed a stronger presence around the basket. Third-year forward Torey Alston, a transfer from Middle Tennessee State, led the team with six rebounds, while fourth-year guard/forward Michael Belle’s defense helped anchor the Gold team.

Fourth-year forward Lazar Djokovic, a returning senior and First Team All-A-10 selection last season, is another player who is expected to shoulder more responsibility this season. Djokovic averaged 13.2 points and a team-best 5.2 rebounds last season.

Third-year guard Brandon Jennings, who started 35 games last season and earned A-10 All-Defensive Team honors, led the team with four assists. Jennings said he expects to embrace a larger leadership position.

“Coach wants that from me and that’s what I am expected to do,” Jennings said. “It feels natural for me, and that’s what I want to do, so I will.”

With the season approaching, Sunday offered an early indication that the Rams will lean on returning leaders while giving their talented newcomers plenty of opportunities to make an impact.