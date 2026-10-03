Ben Martindale, Sports Editor

VCU field hockey matched up against the University of California on a hot October afternoon.

The Rams entered the matchup battling injuries and were notably without leading scorer fourth-year Josefina Ventimiglia.

The two teams got off to a quick start in the opening minutes. Each squad pressed the pace but was unable to find an opening to score.

Cal got on the board first with just under five minutes remaining in the period when second-year Josefina Moyano found the back of the net.

The Rams’ defense tightened up for the remainder of the first quarter, which allowed the offense to rack up more control time, but they were unable to capitalize and tie the score.

Despite falling behind early, VCU head coach Stacey Bean was pleased with her team’s effort in the first period.

“I thought we came out with that energy and that attitude in the first quarter,” said Bean. “That was one of the best first quarters we played this year.”

In the second quarter, Cal regained momentum and put VCU on the back foot early and often. The Rams defense stepped up and met the challenge but was consistently kept on the retreat.

With nine minutes remaining in the half, Cal broke through the Rams’ defensive perimeter and attempted a shot on goal, but VCU goalkeeper Emma Clements darted forward and slid to make the save.

Cal’s persistence and pressure paid off with 1:47 remaining in the half, scoring to extend their lead to 2-0.

The continued pressure from Cal began to take its toll to open the third quarter as VCU struggled to get the ball past midfield. Fourth-year Manuela Secondo highlighted the middle of the field as a weak area for the team today.

“We saw a lot of breakdown through the middle,” said Secondo. “So definitely working on that tomorrow in training.”

With just over 3 minutes remaining in the quarter, Cal capitalized and scored their third goal of the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Rams continued to fight, scrapping on defense and pressing the pace every chance they got but, in the end, Cal was too much, scoring another goal and winning the game in commanding fashion, 4-0.

VCU field hockey will take on Towson University at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Cary Street Field.