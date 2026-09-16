Lilian Chineme-Ugwu, Adjunct Instructor, Department of Political Science

Bridging adult literacy gaps goes beyond teaching people how to read and write. It entails addressing economic, social, civic and personal challenges, such as completing job applications, understanding prescription instructions, participating in the electoral process without assistance, making financial decisions, helping their kids with homework and processing online information without bias.

Despite the many benefits of adult literacy, some adults still lack access or opportunities to acquire basic literacy skills. Others who have the means to improve their literacy skills might sometimes face an inferiority complex, family challenges, sickness and work/life balance.

According to the literacy survey conducted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD,) 28% of adults’ scores were at Level 1 or below, which indicates low literacy competency. At Level 1, they were only able to comprehend short words and arrange or search for information with detailed instructions. People below Level 1 could only make sense of short, simple sentences.

Reports from the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy consistently indicate that over 54% of American adults can read below a sixth-grade level yet only 10% who need literacy assistance are receiving support.

When adult literacy gaps persist, the consequences can impact families, communities and society at large. It may have hidden consequences. Specifically, the hidden economic effects of adult literacy gaps can directly impede job opportunities, productivity and economic mobility.

Those who cannot read or write may encounter barriers to obtaining stable employment, qualifying for promotions or adjusting to technological changes in the workplace, especially given the increasing demand for analytical skills across industries. For example, the U.S. Department of Labor confirms that people who have advanced literacy skills can get employed faster, receive higher salaries and work in more well-established institutions, while those without cannot.

Therefore, improving adult literacy is an economic strategy and priority that reinforces long-term economic stability.

Other hidden setbacks are the social impacts. This is because our day-to-day activities revolve around the ability to understand basic concepts. Adults without adequate literacy skills might find it challenging to read food labels, interpret medical information, pass the driving test, read road signs, complete required forms or manage household finances effectively. Consequently, these limitations can complicate health issues, foster financial insecurity and lead to overdependence on others.

On the contrary, parents with strong literacy skills are more likely to support their children’s academic activities, which promotes positive learning outcomes at home.

Additionally, literacy gaps may have unforeseen civic consequences, as a strong democracy and political participation depends on how informed and engaged the citizens are. Literacy can enable adults to understand public issues and participate actively in electoral processes. On the other hand, literacy gaps might limit civic participation, reduce citizens’ confidence and make people more prone to misleading information, thereby limiting their political choices and public trust.

Tackling adult literacy requires a collective effort, from policymakers, educational institutions, employers, non-profit organizations, citizens and communities. Adult literacy education should be treated as workforce preparedness and self-development rather than an alternative educational aid. More funding opportunities can support adult education programs and training. It would be highly beneficial to all if more people were willing to volunteer to support the adult learners who need literacy services.

It is important to raise awareness of the need for literacy support, as this might motivate and boost individual confidence in learning. More evidence-based literacy research is needed to guide efforts to address low literacy in the United States.