Beyond Campus: Exciting events to explore around & within Richmond this month

Fakeha Naeem, Contributing Writer

August and September are usually the month when U.S. colleges experience the hustle and bustle of in-state, out-of-state and international students moving into their new homes and VCU is no exception.

While VCU offers many on-campus activities, there are many exciting off-campus activities for students to explore around downtown Richmond to broaden their horizons.

End of Summer: The Artisan Market

Many gatherings take place in the last stretch of summer, including The Artisan Market, a free event held at Strangeways Brewing on Aug. 29 from 12 to 5 p.m., according to Visit Richmond Virginia. The market showcases unique handmade items from local vendors, offering a range of craftsmanship and handmade items created by artists living in Virginia to celebrate the end of summer.

Chesterfield County Fair

Rides are just the tip of the iceberg for county fairs. Chesterfield County Fair will run a week-long event featuring performances, pageants, arts and crafts and a horse show beginning Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, according to the Chesterfield County Fair website. The fair is open on weekdays from 5 to 11 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, seniors and children over four years old have discounted admission rates. Children three and under are free.

Collect-A-Con: Trading Cards and Anime

Are you searching for rare Pokémon cards or specific anime items to add to your collection? Collect-A-Con provides fanatics the opportunity to discover and add to trading card and anime collections, according to Collect-A-Con USA. The Greater Richmond Convention Center will host the con from Aug. 29 to 30, with 900 vendors selling Pokémon and sports cards, vintage toys and other collectables, along with appearances from anime voice actors and celebrity guests.

Richmond Comedy and Music Festival

The Richmond Comedy and Music Festival presents a blend of humor and music featuring comedian Micha “Bamm Bamm” White and live performances by Unity 7 and DJ Hype Entertainment on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 7 to 11 p.m., according to Virginia Business Expo Corporation. The festival is a ticketed event at Imani catering-conference center for ages 21 and over. The multi-disciplinary event features jazz and R&B music and a variety of food and drinks from local vendors.

Wine and Design

Wine and Design advertises itself as a premier art experience for attendees to spend a quiet, creative evening with their friends, offering exclusive classes, according to the Wine and Design website. Wine and Design will hold two events on Aug. 29. Pop in Paint, a flexible walk-in event from 1 to 3 p.m., allows you to pick a design and paint at your own pace. The second class is a DIY candle making class starting at 1:30 p.m. Reservations are not required for Pop in Paint, while candle making is reservation only.

Gaffer At Gallery5

Gallery5 will host an exciting night of music on Aug. 29 from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring opening act Gaffer, a teenage-led Richmond based band, whose music is influenced by indie rock, classic emo, punk and hardcore melodies, according to Gallery5. Hippie Love Party, a Virginia beach based band known for its punk-inspired, complex rhythm guitar tones will also perform alongside Becoming, a local indie group with a similar emo and alternative rock style. Tickets may be purchased in advance on the Gallery5 website.