Widespread heat wave forecasted to bring ‘significant risk’ to Richmond

Sal Orlando, News Editor

Dangerously high temperatures are forecasted for the Richmond area this week, potentially being the region’s worst in several years, according to the National Weather Service.

The projected temperatures, set to break 100 degrees, are being caused by a weather phenomenon called a “heat dome,” where high atmospheric pressure traps hot air.

Temperatures are expected to peak around 3 p.m. each day from Wednesday to Sunday. Overnight temperatures will drop to the 70s, providing little cooling relief.

Richmond is under elevated risk for extreme heat on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. The risk increases on Thursday and Friday, causing possible heat exhaustion or heat stroke with prolonged exposure.

Residents are advised to take caution when working outside, rest often in cooler locations and drink plenty of water during the heat wave, according to the NWS.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include headaches, muscle cramping, shortness of breath and nausea, according to the Centers for Disease Control. People who are pregnant, people 65 years or older, young children and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease and asthma are at elevated risk of heat-related illness.

Over 4,000 Virginians received health care for heat-related illness last summer, the highest it has reached in over 10 years, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The City of Richmond offers cooling options across the city to help residents, including cooling centers in neighborhoods. Richmond Public Libraries, Parks and Recreation outdoor pools, and Southside Plaza provide accessible water and brief relief from the heat.

The Virginia Department of Health has a searchable map with all locations, including neighboring counties.

Free water refill stations are located around the city and can be viewed on the Richmond Water searchable map.

On Monday the City of Richmond called for a voluntary water conservation measure starting Wednesday. Asking, but not requiring, residents and businesses to avoid unnecessary water usages, according to WTVR CBS 6.

Water conservation resources and updates can be found on rva.gov.