Lacrosse outclasses the Patriots 13-2 in Senior Day Celebration

Marcus Leary, Contributing Writer

VCU defeated its in-state rival, George Mason University, in a 13-2 rout on Senior Day.

The Rams finished their season with a program high in wins with 12. They end the year at 12-4 overall, 7-1 in conference and as the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament at Davidson College.

While the Rams forced a running clock for the fourth quarter by going up 10, the game was won in the details. VCU won the ground ball battle 19-11 and led the draw control margin 13-5, according to Statbroadcast.

VCU fourth-year midfielder Kiley Kozak was a key player, securing four draw controls on top of two goals.

Kozak was one of four players honored at Senior Day. She mentioned that in her four years with the team, they went from “not even making it to the tournament” to earning the two seed and a bye into the semifinals.

“I never want another team to look down on us,” Kozak said. “It’s such a cool experience, every year just seeing how the skill and the talent have improved. This program really is stepping up.”

The Rams started the scoring early in the first quarter. Second-year midfielder Amelia Eilbacher put the first goal in the net two minutes into the game. Eilbacher piled on the scoring six minutes later, capitalizing off of a George Mason turnover.

The Patriots won the next draw control, and moved down the field on offense. However, the Green and Gold continued to be plagued by turnovers and threw the ball out of bounds.

The Rams attempted to take advantage of the opportunity, putting four shots on goal against George Mason fourth-year goaltender Regan Bestick.

Bestick saved the fourth shot on goal which led to a successful George Mason clear. The Patriots tried to kickstart their offense with a shot on goal, however it was no good and led to a turnover with three minutes remaining in the quarter.

Second-year attacker Kenson Epperly scored the Rams final goal of the first quarter with just over one minute remaining.

While the VCU offense put six shots on goal, and three in the back of the net, it was the defense that stood out in the first quarter, holding the Patriots scoreless. The black and gold defense forced seven turnovers, and first-year goalie Lu Doyen made two saves.

George Mason netted its first goal of the game after turning defense into offense. The Patriots forced a shot-clock violation before second-year midfielder Matye Riley put a goal on the board with 10 minutes to play in the second quarter.

The Rams responded with a four-goal run highlighted by two goals and one assist from third-year attacker Rachel Koeneke. Eilbacher added to her three goals and one assist day with another goal and an assist.

VCU led 8-1 headed into the second half.

The Rams switched goalies at halftime. Doyen ended her afternoon with three saves and one goal allowed, earning her the win. Second-year goaltender Ava Carrillo took her spot in the cage and finished with four saves and one goal allowed.

VCU Head Coach Nicole Flores attributes her ability to swap goalies mid-game to how hard everyone works.

“When we are in a comfortable position, we have more opportunities to play a little bit more freely in who gets opportunities,” Flores said.

VCU’s momentum quickly carried over into the third quarter. Rams third-year attacker Sam Palmer won the first draw, pushed down the field, and put the ball in the back of the net — widening the VCU lead 9-1.

The Black and Gold kept their foot on the gas, scoring three more goals in the third quarter. Koeneke added one goal and one assist to the onslaught. She ended the afternoon with three goals and two assists.

The Patriots did not go away quietly, however. Fourth-year midfielder Kate Anders got the ball from Bestick on a fast break clear, took the ball all the way down the field and scored George Mason’s second goal of the game.

The Rams led 12-2 going into the final stanza.

The fourth quarter was quiet for both teams. George Mason’s final quarter was highlighted by three saves from Bestick.

VCU graduate student attacker Molly O’Keefe scored the 13th and final goal for the Rams with five minutes remaining in the game.

While the Rams do not yet know who they will play in the semi-finals on Friday, Koeneke believes they can win no matter who they face.

“Our big day is Friday,” Koeneke said. “As long as we play together and as long as we have each other’s backs and perform well. There’s no way we won’t make it to the championship on Sunday.”