Board of visitors approves 3.9% tuition increase

Andrew Kerley, Executive Editor

Heciel Nieves Bonilla, News Editor

The VCU Board of Visitors voted on Friday to approve a 3.9% tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students.

Housing fees and meal plans will see a 5% increase across the board: an extra $441-525 for housing and $160-194 for meal plans.

The typical in-state undergraduate student enrolled in 15 credits per semester will pay $17,963 in tuition and mandatory fees during the 2026-27 academic year — an increase of $723, according to VCU.

Out-of-state undergraduate students’ tuition and mandatory fees will be set at $41,127, also an increase of $723.

Overall, in-state undergraduate students will pay around $31,000-33,000 for a full year of tuition, mandatory fees, room and board.

The board previously cited increased costs under the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program, or VMSDEP, and the university’s high rate of in-state students as key reasons to raise tuition.

The board was considering tuition increase options between 2.5% and 4.9%. By going with the 3.9% option VCU will be able to better support internships, stipends for graduate students — and partially commit to investing in academic programs with increasing demand.

Without a higher tuition increase, VCU will not be able to hire six additional in emerging and high-demand areas, as well as boost advising and financial counseling, according to a board presentation. $2 million in cuts and efficiencies will still be needed to balance the budget.

“VCU is committed to keeping costs as low as possible for our students,” President Michael Rao stated in a press release. “Today’s board’s action allows the university to manage rising external costs while continuing to strengthen our investment in student success at all levels of learning and to raise further the value of a VCU degree.”

VCU also listed potential 3% “state mandated faculty and staff increases” to salaries among its budget pressures, pending legislative outcomes. The state budget has yet to be finalized, and lawmakers have said they do not expect it to be complete until June.

The university’s priorities in lobbying to Virginia lawmakers include more support for VMSDEP, which VCU has repeatedly cited as a primary pressure on its budget.

Other priorities include support for “high-cost health science degrees,” support for the Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center and Pauley Heart Center, help with buying the Altria building, money for a School of Dentistry building and support for the College of Engineering to “develop and deliver AI-based technology solutions” on healthcare.

Second-year mass communications student Joeneth Lopez comes from an underprivileged background and attends VCU with the support of pell grants. Going into next academic year, he worries that aid and loans will not be enough to support him.

“This is gonna hurt,” Lopez said.

Lopez is skeptical about VCU pinning the increase on VMSDEP and — like many students — points to the various construction projects across campus, as well as Rao’s $895,618 paycheck.

“I believe that makes zero sense,” Lopez said.

Esther Schneider, a third-year mass communications and sociology student, said it unfortunate how much more expensive college is becoming given she views VCU as more accessible than most institutions.

VCU has approved the largest tuition increase for 2026-27 compared to other R1, tier III institutions such as William & Mary, Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia. Old Dominion University and George Mason University are still deliberating.

“I think a lot of students feel that the amount of money they put into VCU, they don’t always see the benefit of that,” Schneider said.