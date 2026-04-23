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April 23, 2026
events
,
Spectrum
PHOTOS: Furries across campus during second RUFF
A furiously friendly attendee of the Richmond Fur Fair poses in front of the VCU sign on Main Street. Photos by Camden Powell.
Camden Powell
,
Contributing Photographer
Cats, dogs, bunnies, wolves and more herd together in Ram Horns Plaza. They pushed through the barricade celebrating the second annual RUFF on April 11.
A vendor’s display at the RUFF artists alley, including a septum ring-bearing fur mask and matching paws.
An Opossum backpack worn by a RUFF attendee, perfect for totting around tails, ears and paws.
Artist @fiaphobe and a sprawling display of stickers featuring characters from ‘Smiling Friends’ and an alien opossum, among others.
DJ ShartChan spins some tracks as her fly-sona as she takes the stage at the RUFF rave.
DJ Ima shares a set of ‘Pokémon’ cards with all the furries in the crowd, capping off the RUFF rave.
Furries shook their tails and waved their paws at the second Fur Fair.
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