Friday, April 24th, 2026
  • events, Spectrum

PHOTOS: Furries across campus during second RUFF

A furiously friendly attendee of the Richmond Fur Fair poses in front of the VCU sign on Main Street. Photos by Camden Powell.

Camden Powell, Contributing Photographer

Cats, dogs, bunnies, wolves and more herd together in Ram Horns Plaza. They pushed through the barricade celebrating the second annual RUFF on April 11.
A vendor’s display at the RUFF artists alley, including a septum ring-bearing fur mask and matching paws.
An Opossum backpack worn by a RUFF attendee, perfect for totting around tails, ears and paws.
Artist @fiaphobe and a sprawling display of stickers featuring characters from ‘Smiling Friends’ and an alien opossum, among others.
DJ ShartChan spins some tracks as her fly-sona as she takes the stage at the RUFF rave.
DJ Ima shares a set of ‘Pokémon’ cards with all the furries in the crowd, capping off the RUFF rave.
Furries shook their tails and waved their paws at the second Fur Fair.