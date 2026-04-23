Arturo Saavedra named VCU’s permanent provost 

Andrew Kerley, Executive Editor

VCU’s year-long search for a new second-in-command and chief academic officer has come to a close.

Arturo Saavedra, VCU’s current interim provost, will take up the role permanently. The leadership change comes after the departure of former Provost Fotis Sotiropoulos last spring.

Saavedra previously served as dean of the School of Medicine and executive vice president for medical affairs.

After President Michael Rao, the provost is the second-ranking executive officer at VCU and is in charge of academic affairs.

“I am honored to serve as executive vice president and provost in a permanent capacity and thank President Rao and the board of visitors for their confidence,” Saavedra said in a press release. “VCU’s strength comes from its people and its mission, and I am committed to supporting faculty excellence, student success and the continued evolution of the university in ways that are bold, distinctive and mission-driven. I look forward to working with colleagues across VCU to build on the strong momentum already underway.”

The effort to find a new provost was led by a search committee consisting of administrators, board of visitors members and student and faculty representatives.

“There was widespread agreement that Art is the right person at just the right time to serve as the leader of a faculty that is among the most innovative, dynamic, and caring in the country; a faculty committed to the challenging work of a university that is as committed to research, creativity, solving problems and saving lives as it is shaping the next generation of leaders in their fields,” Rao said.

The Office of the Provost makes decisions on matters that can significantly affect student and faculty life — such as the decision to delay the implementation of the racial literacy requirement before its eventual cancellation, as well as amending VCU’s policies to require faculty have the highest attainable degrees in their respective fields in order to receive tenure.

The provost has recently received scrutiny from students, faculty, staff and alumni over a new post-tenure review policy. Over 200 people left concerned comments on a feedback form.

The policy proposal is open for public comment until April 24.

Saavedra is slated to be confirmed into his new role by the VCU Board of Visitors during a meeting on April 23 and 24.