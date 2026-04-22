APRIL 22 RECAP: How every VCU team did this week

Hayden Braun, Staff Writer

Drew Thompson, Sports Editor

Men’s golf at Mountaineer Invitational

VCU men’s golf competed at the Mountaineer Invitational in Bridgeport, West Virginia, finishing 14th out of 19 teams. The Rams faced a strong field that included multiple top-40 programs, with No. 36 Clemson taking the team title.

Fifth-year Mason Minkel led VCU finishing tied for 26th at +3. Minkel shot rounds of 74-75-70 and was one of three Rams to record 10 birdies during the tournament.

The Rams will now turn their attention to the Atlantic 10 Championships, set for April 27–29 in Orlando, Florida.

Women’s tennis vs. Duquesne University

VCU women’s tennis delivered a dominant performance at home, sweeping Duquesne 4-0 in A-10 play at the Thalhimer Tennis Center. The Rams controlled the match from the start, securing the doubles point before carrying that momentum into singles competition.

VCU continued its strong play in singles, winning three straight matches to clinch the victory. The Rams did not allow the Dukes to score a single point in the match.

The Rams will continue in A-10 play heading toward the final stretch of the regular season.

Men’s tennis vs. Duquesne University

VCU men’s tennis continued its strong performances in conference play with a 4-1 win over Duquesne, remaining undefeated in A-10 competition. The Rams set the tone early by securing the doubles point, taking control of the match from the start.

VCU carried that momentum into singles play, winning three matches to clinch the victory. The Rams limited Duquesne to just one point throughout the afternoon.

The win keeps VCU perfect in A-10 play as the Rams continue to build momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Women’s tennis vs. Saint Joseph’s University

The Rams pulled off the 4-0 sweep against the Hawks in their regular season finale. VCU quickly won the doubles point with two consecutive wins and a third unfinished match that it was similarly ahead in.

The singles sets were much of the same, with the Rams gaining three quick wins and leaving the other matches unfinished. Second-year Sofia Jane Thorne had a dominant performance in both the doubles and singles sets, leading the way for the Rams win.

VCU is going into the A-10 tournament with a perfect 5-0 against conference opponents.

Men’s tennis vs. Saint Joseph’s University

Men’s tennis matched the efforts of the women’s team with a similar 4-0 sweep over St. Joe’s. VCU started with two quick wins in the doubles sets to secure the point. First-year Patrik Petera dominated the singles set to get VCU’s first point, before the second two wins went to the wire.

Despite this, the Rams were able to grab the win over the Hawks and finish 4-0 in the conference heading into the A-10 tournament.

Lacrosse vs. Saint Joseph’s University

VCU won a 16-15 nailbiter against St. Joe’s. The Hawks shot out to an early 5-2 lead before the Rams stormed back with five consecutive goals. The two sides traded goals from here on out, with VCU narrowly staying in the driver’s seat.

The Hawks scored three consecutive goals in the fourth quarter to tie the game up at 15-15. VCU third-year attacker Rachel Koeneke won the game for the Rams with a late goal in the fifth period, giving VCU a 7-1 record in the A-10 heading into the season finale.

Baseball vs. George Washington University — weekend series

VCU was swept by A-10 opponents George Washington in a three game series, losing 4-3, 8-7 and 9-3.

Series opener

VCU baseball dropped its series opener to George Washington 4-3 in a close game at The Diamond. The Rams mounted a late rally with two runs in the eighth inning but fell just short.

Third-year infielder Nate Kirkpatrick led the offense, going 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, while third-year infielder/outfielder Trent Adelman added two hits.

Game two

VCU baseball fell to George Washington 8-7, dropping the series. The Rams kept it close throughout but were unable to complete the comeback late.

Kirkpatrick and third-year utility player Quinn Maher both hit home runs in the matchup.

Series finale

VCU baseball fell to the George Washington Revolutionaries 9-3 in the series finale. The Revolutionaries scored runs early and built a lead the Rams could not overcome.

Adelman led VCU with two hits and two RBI’s, while redshirt first-year infielder Alec Warden added two hits.