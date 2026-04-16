Women’s tennis dominates Duquesne through injuries and intense heat

Benney Koch, Contributing Writer

VCU dominated the nationally ranked, No. 67 Duquesne University on Thursday, winning 4-0. A strong doubles performance gave the Rams the momentum needed to secure a team victory in the singles.

VCU second-years Andrea Magallanes and Sofia Jane Thorne took over. The pair quickly found rhythm and built a commanding lead behind strong coordination at the net. Magallanes’ long-range shots created openings, while Jane Thorne consistently closed points at the net, helping the duo finish with a 6-2 win.

VCU third-years Tan Andrade Sabando and Mariam Ibrahim got their second doubles victory with a match score of 6-3. Sabando and Ibrahim secured an early lead and maintained pressure by forcing errors from their opponents. Ibrahim’s well-timed feints and Sabando’s aggressive returns sealed the result.

The Rams’ second-year Sara Alba and first-year Viktoria Lackova had a difficult match. They fell behind early and battled hard, but weren’t able to recover before VCU secured the doubles point.

VCU entered the singles stage needing only two winning matches for the team victory, as Duquesne was short a player.

Ibrahim won a tight first set, but the match ended early in the second after building up a 5-1 lead.

VCU third-year Elicia Kim won her first set, but similarly her match ended early in the second match while up 5-0.

Magallanes had a tough bout but was able to win her first set 6-4, although her match also ended after scoring only a few points in the second.

After a slow start in her singles match, Jane Thorne relied on her movement and endurance to take control. Her ability to extend rallies was what helped her claim her set.

“My movement was really good so it helped me get to all the balls and be in the right position,” Jane Thorne said.

Alba rebounded hard in singles after falling short in doubles, resetting mentally and finding success on her own court.

“It’s two different games,” Alba said. “Before stepping on the court for singles I erase the previous match and tell myself it’s a new game. Restart right from the go.”

Alba said her resilience comes from the discipline she brings into every practice and match.

“It’s all the hard work that I put in every day,” Alba said. “I always try to step up on the court every day and do my best. That’s what you can see in the matches every time I go. It’s the discipline of every day’s work.”

The dominant wins by Alba and Thorne (Alba 66 v 10, Thorne 66 v 22) gave VCU the two points needed for the team victory, making their overall record 10-10.

VCU will host its next game against the unranked Saint Joseph’s University on Saturday, April 18.