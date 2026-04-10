Men’s tennis flames out against No. 60 Liberty

Drew Thompson, Sports Editor

VCU men’s tennis failed to capitalize against nationally ranked No. 60 Liberty University on April 9, losing 6-1.

Liberty opened the day with a 6-2 win in the first doubles match over VCU first-year Patrik Petera and second-year Leon Zaorski.

VCU brought it back even after second-years Erwann Bouchet and Gevorg Mnatsakanyan won their set 6-3. However, a 6-4 Liberty win on the second court secured the doubles point for the Flames.

The Rams brought the fight to the singles matches; however, the results stayed the same as they failed to capitalize.

VCU second-year Mats Bredschneijder lost in two sets after sending the first set to extras. A similar story followed fourth-year Alfred Almasi, who took the first set to extras before losing in the second, shooting Liberty out to an early 3-0 lead.

Bouchet breathed some much-needed life back into a faltering VCU side after a hard-fought three set victory. Bouchet went down 4-6 in the first, before dominating the next two sets 6-2 and 6-1, giving VCU its first point.

The Rams attempted to carry that momentum into the closing matches but came up short each time. Zaorski lost in two sets on court six despite some competitive back-and-forth on the second set which guaranteed Liberty’s victory as the score sat at 4-1.

The final two matches both went three sets, with the Rams losing both. Mnatsakanyan won his first set 7-5 before losing the next two 1-6 and 4-6. Second-year Nicolo Consonni finished the Rams’ day with a similar effort, winning the first set 6-1 before losing 6(3)-7(7) and 5-7.

Despite the tough loss, head coach Dimi Kutrovsky focused on the positive takeaways from the matchup.

“We’re putting ourselves in good positions,” Kutrovsky said. “[We] just gotta sprint over the finish line and close those matches out and we will be in a different place.”

Bouchet was the Rams’ difference maker in this game as he has been for much of the season. His singles win improved his win total to nine on the season, and he featured alongside Mnatsakanyan for VCU’s sole doubles win.

The loss takes VCU’s overall record to 6-12, although it still sits undefeated in the Atlantic 10 at 2-0.

VCU will play its next game at No. 56 Old Dominion University on Sunday, April 12 at 1 p.m.