Fakeha Naeem, Contributing Writer

VCU’s first Disability Advocacy Week occurred from March 30 to April 4 and saw students collaborate with organizations on and off campus with the goal of raising awareness for students with disabilities and the challenges they face every day.

The VCU Student Government’s Disability Advocacy and Accessibility Caucus put on a week’s slate of printing, socializing and film viewing that culminated in a “Disability Prom” in the Commons Ballroom.

Fourth-year student Xavier McDaniel designed two disability focused tote bags in collaboration with Studio Two Three, along with t-shirts and posters for those who participated in the event.

“I went through archives with protest and disability signs and imagery, pulling out phrases such as ‘To Exist is to Resist’ and ‘Accessibility benefits everyone,’” McDaniel said.

March 31 saw the launch of an exhibition at the Cabell Library where the works of 20 disabled artists at VCU were featured — ranging from sculpture, craft, paper, video and digital media.

“VCUarts is so big, specifically pulling off the Uncommon brand, we do push our diversity in the art brand but we do not talk about disabled artists so my idea was to talk about all the uncommon,” McDaniel said. “I wanted to highlight that. I didn’t see any spaces for artists with disabilities who are students, faculty and staff.”

Graduate students, Rachel Dixon and Kay Robertson, contributed their work for the disabled artist spotlight at Cabell Library.

Dixon showed off two photo works, “Softness and Steel” and “Sculptural Support.” Photography was an integral part of her childhood and a way to give her disability visibility.

“I wanted my pieces to express the evolution of my relationship with my AFO [Ankle Foot Orthotics],” Dixon said. “I hope viewers understand that disability is not one‑dimensional, and to see the beauty, the work and the presence of disabled people in academic spaces.”

Robertson used videography to talk about navigating chronic pain — having gone through intense flares while creating her piece.

The work is a “record of survival and a reminder that moving forward, even imperfectly, is its own form of strength,” Robertson stated.

Fourth-year student Bria Devinney, president of the Association of Students with Disabilities and Chronic Conditions, was behind the idea of ending the week of events with an accessible prom that would include accommodating areas for attendees.

“I noticed that other universities had formal events, but I, in my senior year, have never been to one,” Devinney said.

The Disability Advocacy and Accessibility Caucus was created by third-year student and SGA senator Shady Habib. He came up with the idea after attending his first SAEO meeting, where he met and heard struggles from his disabled peers — particularly for issues on campus.

“People are unaware of a broad spectrum of disabilities that exists,” Habib said. “There are physical, non-physical, visible and non-visible disabilities that people are unaware of. Those with visible disabilities struggle with discrimination and exclusion, whereas those with invisible disability, like mine, deal with more structural problems on campus and their disabilities are either minimized or not considered significant.”

The caucus has become a voice on campus for creating awareness, accommodations and equitable spaces for students with specific needs. They have advocated for extended transportation times for RamSafe services.

Next on the docket for them is creating structural changes and improving sidewalk safety.

“There is an assumption that people with disabilities are not capable, also unconscious bias that when people are advocating for accessibility, it’s like they want an edge rather than building equity,” Habib said. “It may come across to others as unnecessary, while it may be a significant change for those who have disabilities.”

In the future, the caucus wants to see more panels and talks about diversity, as well as mentorship programs. They hope to make Disability Advocacy Week a yearly event.