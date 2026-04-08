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April 8, 2026
Features
,
Rams
PHOTOS: Sunny days in Monroe Park
Students take advantage of the warm weather to rest, relax and hang out with their friends in Monroe Park on April 1. Photos by Burke Loftus.
Burke Loftus
,
Staff Photographer
Two students hang out under a tree.
Two students conversing on a bench at the center of Monroe Park. The building behind them has served as a historic venue for music and protest — as well as a police station and coffee shop.
Two students invite others to draw with them in the grass. VCU students often lay out blankets to engage in all activities from selling their clothes/art to offering tarot readings.
A VCU student plays his sticker-clad ukulele under light peeking through the trees.
VCU student Mia Yonkers’ pet bunny basks in the Monroe Park grass.
Monroe Park sits at the center of multiple VCU residential centers, churches and apartment buildings, making it a go-to third space for Richmonders.
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