Tuesday, Apr 7, 2026
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PHOTOS: Dancing, fashion, food at Taste of Sudan

The Sudanese Student Association at VCU hosted their Taste of Sudan event on March 28 in the Commons Ballroom. The event was a showcase of Sudanese culture including traditional dances, a fashion show, food, music and more. Photos by Bilan Osman

Bilan Osman, Multimedia Editor

Dancers perform a mix of traditional dances influenced by the different regions of Sudan.
Models walk the runway showcasing traditional clothing from each region of Sudan, including the north, south, east and west regions.
Sara Elkheir, President of The Sudanese Student Association, welcomes attendees to the event. She thanked fellow board members for planning it alongside her. The event took roughly a year of preparation.
Dancers perform a mix of traditional dances influenced by the different regions of Sudan.
A variety of Sudanese cuisine served at the event.
From left to right: Singer Mohamed Tahir (Adaroob) and Keyboardist Asim Ahmed perform traditional Sudanese songs.
Mock bride Yasmeen and groom Abdalla partake in Jirtig, one of the traditional wedding ceremonies in Sudanese culture.
Mock bride Yasmeen throws red roses into the crowd.
Models walk the runway showcasing traditional clothing from each region of Sudan, including the north, south, east and west regions.