VCU guard Nyk Lewis returns for another season

Drew Thompson, Sports Editor

Alexis Washington, Assistant Sports Editor

First-year guard Nyk Lewis announced his intention to return to VCU for his sophomore season after a monumental first season.

Joe Tipton of On3 reported that Lewis and Momentous Sports Partners agreed to a deal with the Rams. Lewis is represented by Momentous Sports Partners, a full-service agency focused on contracts and NIL marketing for college athletes, according to Richmond Times Dispatch.

Lewis’s early announcement signifies the culture head coach Phil Martelli Jr. has cultivated in his opening season.

“Very thankful for everything VCU has done to help develop me as a man on and off the court,” Lewis said in an Instagram post. “Thankful for the fans and the community for unforgettable memories and experiences, it’s time to build on last year, let’s run it back.”

A large number of fans have expressed that the key points of a successful offseason would be retaining at least two of the three underclassmen guards — including second-years Brandon Jennings and Terrence Hill Jr.

Getting Lewis back so early into the offseason is a great step in the right direction for VCU as the portal does not officially open until April 7, 2026.

Lewis is already a key part in VCU’s offense, averaging 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Starting every game but one, his intense ball handling and explosive speed sets him apart. He is primed for a sophomore leap under Martelli.

Lewis’ accolades as a first-year speaks for itself: he was awarded 2025-2026 Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year — the first Ram to ever win —, earned A-10 All-Tournament Team Honors and named A-10 rookie of the week four times.

Lewis played an integral role in VCU’s historic first round comeback over the University of North Carolina, scoring 16 points and tallying seven rebounds. However, he went down with an ankle injury in the opening minute of the second round that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

VCU announced Lewis’ injury will require surgery. His recovery timetable will be a few months, but Martelli expects him to be getting back up to speed in time for the more intensive stage