VCU Qatar goes remote after Iran threatens to strike college campuses

Heciel Nieves Bonilla, News Editor

Andrew Kerley, Executive Editor

VCUarts Qatar has closed its campus in Doha and moved classes fully online after Iran threatened to strike American college campuses in the Middle East on Sunday.

“Amid the ongoing regional situation the university has moved to remote operations and public access to its premises are not available,” a statement posted on the VCUarts Qatar website reads. “Information on scheduled activities will be communicated to individuals directly.”

VCU did not respond to requests for further comment by The CT.

The decision came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps made a post on X stating all American universities in the region are now “legitimate targets,” warning students, faculty and staff to stay away for their own safety.

The threats by the Iranian government were a response to reported strikes by the United States that damaged buildings belonging to Tehran’s University of Science and Technology and the Isfahan University of Technology.

“The reckless rulers of the White House should know that from now on, all universities of the occupying regime and American universities in the West Asia region are legitimate targets for us until two universities are struck in retaliation for the Iranian universities that have been destroyed,” the threat reads.

The Iranian government demanded the U.S. to release a statement condemning the strikes on their universities, otherwise they would retaliate. The U.S. has not released a statement as of the date of this article’s publication.

VCUarts Qatar is one of many American campuses in Doha’s Education City — including a satellite campus for Georgetown University, the dean of which has assured students that university administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure their safety, according to the Georgetown Voice.

In a statement released earlier this month, VCUarts Qatar dean Amir Berbić announced the school has permitted a temporary, out-of-county remote work option for students, faculty and staff. The choice is available to all, not just American citizens, according to a previous report by The CT.

“I have spoken daily with VCU President Michael Rao, who expresses his strong support and encouragement for our community,” Berbić said. “Please know that our Richmond colleagues are standing with us and holding us in their thoughts during these difficult days.”

The war in Iran and the Middle East has continued to escalate. The Washington Post reported on Saturday that the Pentagon is preparing for “weeks of ground operations in Iran” with plans potentially including conventional infantry troops.