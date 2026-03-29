Natalie Bowen wins SGA Presidential election 

Heciel Nieves Bonilla, News Editor

VCU Student Government Association Press Secretary Natalie Bowen has won the race to become the body’s next president for the 2026-27 academic year.

Bowen — a third-year history and mass communications student — won with 44%, or 634 votes, according to the SGA. They noted “record-breaking” participation with 1,441 total votes cast.

Bowen wrote in an email that she has congratulated her fellow electeds for senators and other positions, and is grateful for the conversations she has had with students and her fellow student government members.

“I’ve been in SGA for three years, and I have never felt so inspired by and proud of a group of senators, and I know we will make a really great team,” Bowen stated. “SGA is here to help in any way we can, and we have a huge team of hard-working and passionate Senators, so please never hesitate to connect with us.”

During SGA’s Presidential debate on Monday, Bowen made a case for increasing efficiencies in the organization and engagement with VCU administration, according to a previous report by The CT.

“A big part of the role of president is to meet with administration multiple times a week, and I want to be a president that puts my foot down in what the student body wants, and not let the administration try to take advantage of our close position,” Bowen said.

Bowen wants to encourage senators to talk about the SGA in their classes and other organization meetings to show the organization is listening to the student body.

All other positions in the student government were run for by unopposed candidates this election cycle. The SGA will see an entirely new leadership board starting in the Fall 2026 semester.