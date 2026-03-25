Sapphira Mohammed, Copy Editor

Ink magazine is a student-run alternative publication that prints issues every semester with out-of-the-ordinary themes such as “cyber,” “sex” or “freaks.” The magazine is unlike other student publications at VCU, but its first issue was unique for a different reason — it was a newspaper created by and for African American students.

Reflections in Ink was created in 1978 by the VCU student branch of the League of Black Journalists and the Black Student Alliance, according to VCU Libraries. African American students had just integrated into the college and wanted to create a newspaper based on their collective experiences, according to Marilyn Campbell, one of Reflections in Ink’s founders.

“As a media team, we sought freedom through expression — voicing our truths, reflecting our experiences and embracing the realities of our time,” Campbell stated. “As students, our purpose was to pursue academic dreams while working side jobs, volunteering to gain experience and grounding our ambitions in the lives we were living.”

With technical assistance from The CT and information from the Third World Coalition, Reflections in Ink’s first issue was released in March 1978. They noted that it would be the only issue funded by student activity fees because of their lack of funds from the VCU appropriations board.

The newsletter focused on problems in South Africa at the time, such as the death of Steve Biko, the founder of the Black Consciousness Movement, and the United States’ plan to end funds that were supporting the country at the time.

Reflections in Ink became the Vine in October 1994, as the staff said they didn’t want to misrepresent who they were as a publication, according to their editorial “A New Growth.” The renaming was also a rebranding, as they became a news magazine instead of a newspaper, so they could be more flexible with release dates.

Their first issue was still similar to Reflections in Ink with its articles, but started incorporating questionnaires for readers as well as a schedule of upcoming events on campus.

Former editor-in-chief of the Vine, Rebekah Ofori-Washington, said when she first transferred to VCU in 2000, she stumbled upon the magazine and was immediately interested in writing for it. After writing as a music reporter for a few years, her editor stepped down and asked her to take their place.

“When I became editor of The Vine, I wanted to expand on its legacy and focus on a multicultural perspective. VCU is the most diverse public university on the East Coast and I wanted to make sure that [the] diverse voice of the students was reflected in the magazine,” Ofori-Washington stated.

While Ofori-Washington was not aware of the magazine’s past or its future, she considers the experience to be amazing and hopes the work The Vine did made other students feel proud and celebrated. She and her team keep in touch to this day and have become like family.

In 2008, The Vine finally became Ink Magazine, which has stayed the same name since. The magazine now has multiple editorials, interviews and creative photoshoots in its issues. Its mission statement is “to reach the subcultures, the outsiders and all those who feel unrepresented in print form,” as one of Ink’s responsibilities is to uplift the community, according to current editor-in-chief Lareina Allred.

Allred has been working for Ink since her freshman year when their friend, who was already a staff writer, signed her up for the publication at the August SOVO fair.

“I think student media is such a gift, especially in today’s kind of political and social environment as a young person,” Allred said. “To have a space where you’re not only encouraged to create something, but you’re given the time and the financial resources and the guidance to do so. And also the complete freedom to do so. I think it’s been such a blessing and it’s just really fun.”

Former editor-in-chief Kayana Jacobs said one of her favorite parts about working at Ink was connecting with the staff and the art she would watch them create at every meeting. While she loves Ink, she wishes it could’ve been made into its own publication while keeping The Vine as a Black publication. Because of this, Jacobs has created Black File magazine that explores archives of Black art.

“The art itself is specifically about Black identity or just the fact that a Black person put their hands on that and made it,” Jacobs said. “That is what needs to be saved and is a record of ‘we are so much more than how we’ve been treated in the past or how we’ve been ignored in a race.’”

Former editor-in-chief Hope Ollivant said that her favorite part of working at Ink was the friends she made throughout her time on the team.

“I hope that [Ink] can just continue giving students the support and resources that they have, and I hope that there are great editors-in-chief who see the value of their staff and what they have to say and use their power to amplify voices,” Ollivant said.

While Ink Magazine’s next theme for their spring semester’s magazine drop is still a mystery, be sure to check out their reviews and articles independent from their printed issues on their Instagram page or website at inkmagazinevcu.com.