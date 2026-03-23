Who are the VCU Student Government presidential candidates?

Sal Orlando, Assistant News Editor

VCU’s Student Government Association held its debate for SGA president today, beginning a one week voting period for members as candidates seek to increase the organization’s presence in the lives of students.

The candidates debating were third year history and mass communications student and SGA press secretary Natalie Bowen, third year information systems student and SGA senator Jamal Henry, and second year biomedical engineering student and SGA senator Sadman Mahmood.

The latter two are also members of SGA’s independent financial board, which reviews proposals and disperses funds to student organizations supported by the tuition-bound student activity fee.

Bowen is running to encourage the SGA’s efficiency and engagement with administration and the student body. She wants to continue what the association is currently doing, but would add more power to its initiatives, showing the student body that they are being taken seriously and things are getting done.

“A big part of the role of president is to meet with administration multiple times a week, and I want to be a president that puts my foot down in what the student body wants, and not let the administration try to take advantage of our close position,” Bowen said.

Bowen wants to encourage senators to talk about the SGA in their classes and other organization meetings to show the association is listening to the student body. She intends to then go to administration with data to back up student demands.

Henry’s key initiative is RAMPact, a system allowing students to propose solutions and collaborate with the SGA. Henry wants students to feel that once they are in RAMPact, they can see that they have what it takes to become an SGA senator, and grow the senate into a passion filled body.

“They don’t know who we are, so that’s why I need a president that’s willing to go to them, be on campus, shake hands, kiss babies, be around them at all times, and show them where we are,” Henry said. “If they don’t feel comfortable, that’s the beauty of RAMPact, it’s going to be a space where they come together, bring those ideas that they love and they’re passionate about, and bring it to us.”

Henry wants to specifically increase communication student and organizations to hear their feedback, and bring them into the SGA’s “game plan.”

Mahmood’s platform is focused on students strengthening relationships and representation in places like the Board of Visitors, VCU’s highest governing body. He wants to connect student organizations directly to VCU administration to create solutions together.

“We must work towards a future where nobody’s afraid to speak, despite their religion, culture, their background or anything else,” Mahmood said. “Everyone should be free to say whatever they like and they please, and under my administration, we’ll do just that.”

Leadership positions including vice president, speaker, dep. speaker, secretary of the senate, secretary of state, secretary of interior, and press secretary are all uncontested. The SGA will see an entirely new leadership board starting in the Fall 2026 semester.

Voting will be held until Thursday, March 26th at 11:55pm. Students can vote on the SGA RamsConnect website.

Current SGA Undergraduate President Jo Adams stated in an email that she has held meetings with administration heads like university President Michael Rao to share student interests and concerns during her tenure.

“For example, we have worked with the incoming provost to expand internship opportunities and increase mentorship for undergraduates,” Adams stated. “We have also worked with President Rao to increase safety for pedestrians among campus and increase communication with students and administration so it does not only have to be through SGA.”

Adams found that the SGA has been limited by struggling to gain student engagement. They also believe that the image of students not having experience limits the association.

Jimmie Gahagan, Associate Vice President for Transformative Student Experiences at VCU, stated the SGA does meet with key figures at VCU and invites them to meetings “to better educate themselves on student needs and issues facing the student body.”

Gahagan mentioned that the SGA isn’t specifically limited in what they can do representing student interests to administration, but must participate through passing legislation.

SGA passed a bill — introduced by Mahmood — in the former half of the debate meeting, allowing the selection of two SGA members to represent the student body during BOV meetings.