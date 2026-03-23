Martelli signs contract extension through 2031-32 season

Hayden Braun, Staff Writer

VCU men’s basketball head coach Phil Martelli Jr. signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Rams through the 2031–32 season, according to VCU Athletics.

The extension comes after a standout first season in which Martelli led VCU to a 28–8 record, a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and the A-10 tournament championship.

The Rams also earned an 82–78 overtime victory over No. 6 University of North Carolina in the first round of March Madness, marking the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2016.

VCU’s 28 wins are tied for the second-most in program history and the most by a first-year head coach ever, according to VCU Athletics.

Before Martelli’s time at VCU, he built a strong resume at Bryant University, where he posted a 43–25 record over two seasons as head coach and led the Bulldogs to an America East championship as well as an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Martelli acknowledged the support behind the VCU program in a statement.

“I am grateful to the players and the staff who believed in the vision and worked tirelessly to ensure its continued success,” Martelli stated. “We are very fortunate to be at such a storied program and look forward to continuing our short and long-term pursuit of adding to its rich legacy. Go Rams!”

Martelli also thanked VCU leaders, stating, “Thank you to Dr. Rao and Ed McLaughlin for their continued support and vision for VCU men’s basketball.”

With former head coach Ryan Odom’s departure last year after only two seasons, Martelli’s extension sets VCU in a more stable position going into the 2026-27 season — building on one of the most successful debuts in program history.