VCU’s season ends at hands of Illinois in round of 32

Drew Thompson, Sports Editor

After a historic first round, No. 11 VCU fell to No. 3 University of Illinois 76-55 in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

VCU won the tip before Illinois opened the scoring on a second-chance layup. The Rams found themselves at a disadvantage early, as first-year guard Nyk Lewis went down with an injury in the opening minute that took him out for the rest of the game.

Fourth-year forward Barry Evans started VCU’s tab with a transition layup to tie. Illinois responded with a 9-0 run while VCU struggled through a three-minute scoring drought.

VCU second-year guard Terrence Hill Jr. provided the spark once again, hitting a step-back corner three to bring the early deficit to 11-5.

The Rams still lagged behind while the Fighting Illini stayed hot. VCU started the game with two makes in 13 attempts while Illinois was six for 10 seven minutes in.

Illinois continued a 14-3 run, but Evans brought VCU some life with a corner three.

Second-year guard Brandon Jennings scored his first points with a three, before third-year forward Michael Belle and third-year guard Tyrell Ward combined for a transition lob, bringing the deficit to 20-13 halfway through the first.

VCU carried this momentum into a 15-3 run to tie the game at 23 while simultaneously locking in defensively, holding Illinois to a five minute scoring drought.

The Rams’ downfall

A trio of free throws put the Illini back up before a Hill three tied it right back up. Hill followed it up with a pull-up elbow jumper to give VCU its first lead of the game, 28-26.

Illinois woke up in the closing minutes of the first, with a 9-0 run to finish the half.

The Illini went into halftime up 35-28 over the Rams. Illinois dominated the boards with a 23-16 advantage.

Illinois came out of halftime firing off two quick threes to go up 13. VCU hit a jumper to bring it to 11, but both teams struggled to get rolling.

Illinois broke a two minute scoring drought with a 7-0 run while VCU suffered a four minute scoring drought.

Hill disrupted the momentum with five straight points to build another potential VCU comeback. However, the Illini continued their domination with another 9-0 run halfway through the second.

Redshirt fourth-year Jadrian Tracey hit a three to stop the run, but Illinois did not slow down, scoring four more points immediately after as the lead swelled to 63-40.

VCU rattled off a quick 6-0 run, but it was short lived. Illinois stayed two steps ahead of the Rams at every turn, as a three from first-year guard Keaton Wagler ended the run.

VCU head coach Phil Martelli Jr. brought the rest of the bench in as the game stretched out of reach.

Illinois dominated VCU 76-55 in the second round of the NCAA tournament, ending the Rams season. The Illini led in every statistical category, with the most extreme being rebounds 45 to 29, and free throws with 17 to six.

Hill led the Rams with a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds. Illinois third-year guard Andrej Stojakovic had a game-high 21 points on 58% shooting.