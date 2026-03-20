After making NCAA history, VCU looks to Illinois matchup

Drew Thompson, Sports Editor

VCU men’s basketball completed the largest first round comeback in NCAA Tournament history, upsetting No. 6 University of North Carolina 82-78 after being down 19 in the second half.

Second-year guard Terrence Hill Jr. was the key to the Rams success. Hill scored a career-high 34 points off the bench, shooting 70% from three with a career-high seven makes. He also set the record for most points scored by any VCU player in NCAA Tournament history.

First-year guard Nyk Lewis continued his strong contributions with 16 points and seven rebounds, and third-year forward Lazar Djokovic added 15 points and five rebounds.

No. 11 VCU advanced to the second round of the tournament for the first time in a decade, and now matches up with No. 3 University of Illinois — an interesting stylistic matchup that should lead to a high-powered offensive display.

Illinois is ranked 17 in offense, and is led primarily by first-year guard Keaton Wagler. Wagler averages 17.9 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Illini also have a very good rebounding team, with multiple players that average four or more rebounds a game.

The keys to success for VCU will be playing to its strengths, and doing what it does best, according to head coach Phil Martelli Jr.

“We have to be us,” Martelli said. “Being disruptive, reading the ball, getting out and playing, transitioning and flowing; that has to be us.”

Martelli will likely employ the high-octane offense that surged VCU back into the game with UNC to try and pull past Illinois and make it to the Sweet 16.

VCU will play in the second round against No. 3 University of Illinois on Saturday, March 21 in Greenville, South Carolina.