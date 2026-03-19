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March 19, 2026
Men's Basketball
,
Sports
PHOTOS: Rams clean out the A-10
VCU men's basketball celebrates after winning another A-10 title. Photo by Alexis Washington.
Alexis Washington
,
Assistant Sports Editor
VCU second-year guard Terrence Hill Jr. is helped up by second-year guard Brandon Jennings (left), third-year forward Lazar Djokovic (middle) and fourth-year forward Barry Evans (right). Photo by Alexis Washington.
VCU second-year guard Brandon Jennings sizes up a St. Joe’s defender. Photo by Alexis Washington.
First-year Nky Lewis dribble past St. Joe’s defender. Photo by Alexis Washington.
Second-year guard Terrence Hill Jr. shoots a three pointer. Photo by Alexis Washington.
Third-year forward Michael Belle dribbles the ball up the court. Photo by Alexis Washington.
The team celebrates as they advance to the A-10 Championship. Photo by Alexis Washington.
VCU fans celebrate as Dayton’s season comes to an end. Photo by Alexis Washington.
Redshirt fourth-year guard Jadrian Tracey celebrates. Photo by Alexis Washington.
Second-year guard Terrence Hill Jr. with the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award. Photo by Alexis Washington.
The Rams hold up their second consecutive A-10 trophy. Photo by Alexis Washington.
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