Thursday, Mar 19, 2026
  • Men's Basketball, Sports

PHOTOS: Rams clean out the A-10

VCU men's basketball celebrates after winning another A-10 title. Photo by Alexis Washington.

Alexis Washington, Assistant Sports Editor

VCU second-year guard Terrence Hill Jr. is helped up by second-year guard Brandon Jennings (left), third-year forward Lazar Djokovic (middle) and fourth-year forward Barry Evans (right). Photo by Alexis Washington.

 

VCU second-year guard Brandon Jennings sizes up a St. Joe’s defender. Photo by Alexis Washington.

 

First-year Nky Lewis dribble past St. Joe’s defender. Photo by Alexis Washington.

 

Second-year guard Terrence Hill Jr. shoots a three pointer. Photo by Alexis Washington.

 

Third-year forward Michael Belle dribbles the ball up the court. Photo by Alexis Washington.

 

The team celebrates as they advance to the A-10 Championship. Photo by Alexis Washington.

 

VCU fans celebrate as Dayton’s season comes to an end. Photo by Alexis Washington.

 

Redshirt fourth-year guard Jadrian Tracey celebrates. Photo by Alexis Washington.

 

Second-year guard Terrence Hill Jr. with the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award. Photo by Alexis Washington.

 

The Rams hold up their second consecutive A-10 trophy. Photo by Alexis Washington.