VCU comes back down 19 to advance past UNC

Drew Thompson, Sports Editor

No. 11 VCU is advancing to the second round of the NCAA men’s tournament for the first time in a decade after a stunning 82-78 comeback against the No. 6 University of North Carolina.

“It doesn’t matter who we play,” second-year guard Terrence Hill Jr. said. “UNC? It doesn’t matter. Blue bloods? It doesn’t matter. We’ve got the same mindset every game.”

UNC won the tip and scored the first points from the charity stripe from third-year center Henri Veesaar. The Tar Heels quickly took a five-point lead off a follow up and-one.

VCU third-year forward Lazar Djokovic scored the Rams first points from the free-throw line after a slow two-minute start. Djokovic then scored again inside on two straight possessions to give VCU the early lead, 6-5.

The Rams stayed hot while the Tar Heels lagged behind to open the game. VCU rattled off an 8-0 run while UNC had a three-minute scoring drought.

UNC broke its cold streak and took the lead back while VCU slowed down on a three-minute drought. VCU’s Hill broke the dry spell with a corner three to tie it back up at 13.

Both teams traded the lead back and forth with neither side gaining a significant advantage halfway through the first.

However, UNC quickly hit its stride with a 7-0 run and four straight makes in just over a minute of action.

The Tar Heels’ momentum swelled as their lead extended to 32-21 with three minutes left in the first half. VCU struggled to respond with a two minute scoring drought and only one make in seven attempts.

Hill finally ended UNC’s seven-minute 19-3 run to keep VCU in the mix. However, a Veesaar three kept the Tar Heels firmly ahead as UNC went into halftime up 39-28.

Veesaar dominated the statsheet at half with a game-high 13 points and five rebounds. The Rams’ biggest problem by this point was ball security, with five turnovers and eight points given up off them.

A wild comeback

UNC opened up the second with the same momentum, scoring the first bucket on an inside layup. The Tar Heels continued with a 7-0 run to go up 48-30, however a Hill three plus a foul gave the Rams a four-point play.

Hill continued to be the spark for the Rams, driving inside and kicking to Djokovic for a three as VCU trailed by 16. The duo replicated the same play on the following possession to keep the Rams’ hopes alive.

Third-year forward Michael Belle hit the fourth consecutive shot for the Rams; getting fouled in the process. However, while the offense picked up its pace with a 6-0 run the defense struggled to follow.

VCU hit seven straight shots from all over the court but could not bring the lead back to single digits as UNC kept the advantage, 67-54, with eight minutes to play.

The Rams’ offense continued to flow through Hill, who led VCU in both points and assists with only five minutes left. First-year guard Nyk Lewis hit a spinning layup and the and-one free throw to bring the deficit to 70-62.

Belle followed it with a dunk through contact and another and-one free throw to bring the lead to five with four to play. Hill immediately followed with a deep three for the Rams to cap off a 12-0 run.

UNC still stayed just ahead, but only just, as Hill and company continued to fight back. The Tar Heels held a 75-70 lead as the game wound down.

Hill continued his domination with a pull-up elbow jumper to bring it to three with one minute to play. A crafty finish inside from Hill then tied the game at 75 with eight seconds left. Neither side could score from here, and the game would go to overtime.

Overtime

Neither team could score for the opening two minutes of overtime with both teams missing shots. VCU finally scored first with a layup inside by Lewis. UNC responded at the free-throw line to tie it up.

UNC hit another free throw to take a 78-77 lead, but Hill responded with a stepback three to put VCU up 80-78.

“He was open and he did what good players do,” said VCU head coach Phil Martelli Jr. “A great player makes a great shot, and I’m just fortunate enough to be his coach.”

Lewis would then hit two free throws to ice the game, 82-78 for the VCU comeback.

Hill led the charge for VCU’s comeback with a career-high 34 points and a team-high five assists. Lewis contributed 16 points and seven rebounds.

VCU will play in the second round against the winner of No. 3 University of Illinois and No. 14 University of Pennsylvania on Saturday, March 21.