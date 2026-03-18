Spanberger names three new members to VCU Board of Visitors

Andrew Kerley, Executive Editor

Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced three appointments to the VCU Board of Visitors on Wednesday. The new members will fill the vacancies in the university’s highest governing body created by Democratic lawmakers when they removed three members in February.

The new members are Heidi Schlicher Cook, a VCU alum, lobbyist and Senior Vice President of Old Dominion Public Affairs; Towne Bank president Alexis Swann and Harry Thalhimer, the president of Thalhimer Headwear.

The Thalhimer family have been major donors to VCU. They have an endowment in the VCU School of Business and they established a scholarship in 1986. They are also the namesake of the Thalhimer Tennis Center on Cary Street.

The new members shift the balance of the 16-member board from being fully made up of former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees to having three of its members appointed by a Democratic governor.

The governor typically makes four routine appointments every summer — meaning nearly half of the board could be Spanberger appointees before the 2026-27 academic year begins.

The next VCU Board of Visitors meeting will be on March 23 and 24.



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