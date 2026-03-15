VCU slugs past Dayton, punches ticket to March Madness

Drew Thompson, Sports Editor

No. 2 VCU overcame No. 4 University of Dayton 70-62 in the Betterment Atlantic 10 championship for its second straight conference title.

VCU won the tip and started the scoring with a stepback three from first-year guard Nyk Lewis. A layup on the following possession from second-year guard Brandon Jennings got the Rams to an early 5-0 lead.

Dayton opened its scoring with a three from second-year forward Amaël L’Etang, before VCU redshirt fourth-year guard Jadrian Tracey responded with a three of his own.

Rams second-year guard Terrence Hill Jr. continued his spark off the bench from yesterday with a fadeaway jumper from just inside the arc to keep VCU up five.

The Flyers answered back with a three from fourth-year guard Javon Bennett and a jumper by L’Etang to tie it up, before Hill hit his first three of the game to regain VCU’s lead.

VCU continued to stay narrowly ahead, but Dayton was always just behind as both teams traded makes halfway through the first.

VCU third-year guard Tyrell Ward scored an immediate five points off a three and a layup through contact. Dayton hit a three to disrupt the momentum, however third-year forward Michael Belle responded with a three for three straight VCU makes.

Lewis continued his hot shooting with another stepback three to ignite a 12-2 run where Dayton was held to a two minute scoring drought and four straight misses.

VCU meanwhile would not slow down, with another Lewis three and a crafty finish by Hill putting the Rams up 40-25 going into halftime.

The Rams superb shooting sent into halftime with all the momentum. VCU was 53% from the field and 57% from three. Lewis dominated across the statsheet with a team-high nine points, four rebounds and one assist.

Dayton opened the scoring in the second with a layup from Bennett. Lewis answered for VCU with another three, his fourth in the game on 100% shooting.

The Flyers stayed hot, rattling off a 6-0 run to lower the deficit to 10 while VCU opened the half only making one shot in five attempts.

VCU’s Belle ended the free fall with a three to disrupt the Dayton momentum. Hill followed with a pull up elbow jumper to bring it back to 15.

The Rams kept their lead to double-digits but the Flyers continued to slowly fight back halfway through the second.

Dayton’s offense stayed hot while VCU’s fell to earth, however Hill once again provided the spark with a midrange jumper.

Dayton did not slow down, hitting three straight shots as VCU went over four minutes without a made shot. The Flyers brought it back to 10 with a three from Bennett with just five minutes remaining.

Both teams struggled past this point, with a two minute scoring drought on both ends of the court as the game came to its final three minutes.

Dayton kept finding itself at the free throw line, however it failed to capitalize. Missed free throws kept a potential seven points off the board for the Flyers in the closing stretch.

VCU’s offense was still nonexistent, with almost seven minutes without a field goal as only one minute remained. Every point scored by both teams for five minutes came from the free throw line.

Dayton fourth-year guard Jordan Derkack made the first field goal in five minutes off a transition layup to bring the lead to 65-57 with one minute to play.

VCU ended the game going over eight minutes with a made field goal. Consistent free throw shooting and good defense helped secure the team its second consecutive A-10 championship, and a spot in March Madness.

Lewis led the charge for the Rams on nearly all fronts. He finished with a double-double, with a game-high 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Lewis and Hill were both named to the all-tournament team, and Hill was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

VCU is set to advance to the March Madness tournament beginning on March 17.