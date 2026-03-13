Women’s basketball looks towards offseason after end of the season

Jenny Allen, Staff Writer

VCU’s season came to an unfortunate end after Duquesne University stole its lead in the second half, taking a 60-52 victory.

The Atlantic 10 tournament began with Duquesne winning the tip, sinking two quick buckets to for the first points of the game.

The Rams had electric energy in the first quarter as they prevented the Dukes from scoring for over seven minutes. The Rams adrenaline closed out the first quarter on top 15-10.

VCU carried their momentum into the second quarter with impressive plays on offense and defense from third-year forward Lucia Sotelo and second year guard Katarina Knezevic.

Going into the half, VCU led 30-19 and shot 37% from the field goal compared to Duquesne’s 21%.

The Rams came out of the locker room with hopes to keep their lead up, however, the Dukes’ abruptly stole the Rams’ buzz, making it their first time taking the lead since the first quarter.

VCU tried to fight back but Duquesne did not let up and regained their lead as they entered the fourth and final quarter.

The Rams’ continued to fall behind, allowing for the Dukes’ rhythm to go into the final quarter after taking their first half lead.

All-out efforts were shown from both teams with one minute left to play as Duquesne was up by four.

The Rams began to foul in hopes of possession, however the buzzer hit, putting an end to VCU’s season.

“We talked about it in the locker room after the game, that just because there’s a loss here, that does not dictate who those people, who those players are in the locker room,” VCU head coach Kirk Crawford said.

After the Rams’ were led by head coach Beth O’Boyle for 12 seasons, her departure left an impact on the team. On Feb. 2, O’Boyle was relieved from her coaching duties and left the team in the hands of assistant coach Kirk Crawford for the remainder of the season.

Crawford joined the Rams’ coaching staff in 2017 and brought over 30 years of Division 1 basketball, WNBA and NBA experience.

He took over the team in the midst of an 8-15 season and 4-7 in conference play.

From there, the Rams did not have another victory bringing their overall 2025-26 season record to 8-23.

Crawford took his head coaching debut against Loyola University Chicago on Feb. 7 and left with a 10 point loss. The losses only extended from there, all the way to the women’s A-10 tournament to finish the season.

Despite the downfall the Rams faced after O’Boyle’s exit, Crawford showed respect and appreciation for the team after the challenging season.

“I’m very proud of this team of continuing to be competitive, continuing to practice competitively and to really practice and play with character,” Crawford said.

Rams’ players showed the same feelings and felt they gave their season all they could despite the hard year.

“We all play for personal pride, also, I feel like it was a hard year, it was really hard to just keep it up, but there’s only that you have left to do, so that’s what we did,” Sotelo said.

Crawford kept a positive mindset and expressed that the three season-ending injuries to crucial players are no excuse as they have a whole team to rely on.

“It was always the next person up. It was always what do we have to do to get over that,” Crawford said. “I think the biggest thing is, the thing that I’m proud of is that there was never any excuses of those three players being out. We always looked forward, we always moved forward.”

At this time, there is no information regarding who will fill the role of head coach for the 2026-2027 season. However, the Rams’ will be hoping for a better outcome as they continue to stick together.