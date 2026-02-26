Women’s basketball loses seventh consecutive game to La Salle

Ben Martindale, Staff Writer

VCU women’s basketball matched up against La Salle University at the Siegel Center on Wednesday. The clash ended in a loss, extending the losing streak to seven for the Rams.

La Salle won the opening tip, but VCU got on the board first when fourth-year forward Makennah White knocked down a turnaround midrange jump shot.

La Salle answered, tying the game at two before VCU reeled off a 7-0 run. Five of those points came from second-year forward Katarina Kneževic who knocked down two of her first three shots to start the game.

The Explorers responded by rattling off a 9-0 run of their own and taking an 11-9 lead to close the first quarter.

La Salle second-year guard Aryss Macktoon scored the first points of the second quarter, knocking down a pair of free throws.

VCU redshirt fourth-year guard Ty Williams tied the game at 13, getting her opponent to jump on a pump fake before hitting a smooth floater off one leg.

A smooth jumper from second-year guard Joan Quinn gave La Salle a 19-13 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Explorers gained momentum through the second half of the quarter, extending their lead to 11 with two minutes remaining.

VCU continued to fight hard but was no match for La Salle to close the half, falling behind 37-20.

La Salle picked up right where it left off to start the second half, forcing turnovers on the defensive end and converting efficiently on the offensive end to take a 43-20 lead.

VCU managed to find a spark midway through the third quarter, cutting the Explorers lead to 15 forcing a timeout.

La Salle came out of the timeout firing on all cylinders and quickly went on a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 53-31.

La Salle opened the fourth quarter and continued jumping the passing lanes and applying defensive pressure, which led to VCU turnovers and more transition points for the Explorers.

A three-pointer followed by a fastbreak layup from VCU third-year Ann Zachariah cut the lead to 14 with six minutes remaining in the final quarter.

VCU continued to fight, cutting the lead to 12 before a La Salle three pointer stopped the VCU run and ended the Rams hopes of a comeback.

From that point on La Salle cruised to the finish, stifling any brief spurts from the Rams and winning the game 71-54.

VCU is still without a win since the firing of former head coach Beth O’Boyle.

“Overall I think we’re making strides in some areas,” interim head coach Kirk Crawford said. “We really need to work on being consistent with what we do well.”

The Rams will have one final chance to get back into the win column this season on Saturday, Feb. 28 against the University of Dayton.