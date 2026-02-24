Skip to content
Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
Men's Basketball
Sports
PHOTOS: Final four alumni reunite at the Stu
VCU basketball alumni line up with athletics director Ed McLaughlin. The alumni showed up to a Feb. 17 game against George Mason University, marking the 15th anniversary of their 2011 Final Four run. Photos by Kendall Lott.
Kendall Lott
Contributing Photographer
Former VCU forward Toby Veal is recognized. Veal was an important bench piece who played a key role in sparking the Rams past the Jayhawks in the Elite Eight.
Former VCU guard Reco McCarter is recognized.
Former VCU guard Ed Nixon was one of the best perimeter defenders during the pivotal run, playing in every game and starting in all but one.
Former VCU guard Bradford Burgess started in every game throughout the 2010-2011 season, averaging the most minutes per game at 34.5.
Former VCU guard Bradnon Rozzell played meaningful minutes off the bench throughout the run, scoring 12 points in the Elite Eight win over the University of Kansas.
Former VCU center D.J. Haley was the imposing first-year center that guarded the paint in short spurts.
Former VCU forward David Hinton is recognized.
A referee holds a ball as the crowd anticipates the next play.
