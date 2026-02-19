Democrats remove three VCU Board of Visitors members

Andrew Kerley, Executive Editor

The Democrat-majority Virginia Senate voted 21-19 on party lines this week to remove three members from the VCU Board of Visitors — the school’s highest governing body.

The removed members were recent appointees of former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin; real estate developer Lara Tyler Chambers and tech employment firm founder Lori Jennings.

Also removed was a member initially appointed by former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam and reappointed by Youngkin; Andy Florance — the CEO of CoStar, which VCU’s new arts building is being named after.

The VCU Board of Visitors now has three vacant seats going into its first full meeting of the semester next week. Gov. Abigail Spanberger will be able to fill the vacancies, as well as make the four routine appointments the governor typically makes every summer — meaning seven members of the 16-member body could be Spanberger appointees before the 2026-27 academic year begins.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.