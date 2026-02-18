Women’s basketball’s woes continue against Davidson

Drew Thompson, Sports Editor

The Rams continued their five game slide as interim Head Coach Kirk Crawford still searches for his first win this season.

VCU won the tip and second-year forward Katarina Knezevic immediately opened the scoring with a layup.

Davidson answered with a layup of its own on the ensuing possession.

The Wildcats came out of the gate hot, shooting multiple threes in the opening minutes and grabbing a quick lead.

Davidson went on a three minute scoring drought halfway through the first despite the high volume of shot attempts, allowing VCU to regain a short-lived lead.

The two teams remained evenly matched throughout the majority of the first, however the Wildcats continued to hold a slight 14-12 advantage.

Second-year guard Cyriah Griffin made VCU’s first field goal in over two minutes to keep the score close.

Davidson ended the first quarter with a narrow 17-14 lead. The Wildcats continued the trend of high-volume three point shooting, with half their points coming from behind the arc.

The Wildcats capitalized on the Rams’ sluggish start out of the break quickly going up six points. VCU looked good defensively but struggled to carry that momentum to offense.

Davidson continued to pile it on after a 8-0 run put it up 11 halfway through the second quarter.

VCU redshirt third-year forward Ann Zachariah momentarily disrupted the momentum with a three to bring the lead back to single digits. However, Davidson did not let up and quickly regained the double-digit lead.

The Wildcats went into halftime up 35-20 following a dominant second quarter where they outscored the Rams 18-6.

Davidson started the third with the same intensity as the lead grew to 21 in the opening three minutes.

VCU failed to build anything meaningful on offense, piling up turnovers, missed shots and airballs as the team continued to look lost. The Rams spent a majority of the third quarter bouncing between scoring droughts.

The fourth quarter started with the Rams still struggling to score. Davidson coasted comfortably to a 22 point lead with six minutes remaining.

The Wildcats effortlessly glided through the fourth quarter en route to a 66-39 win over the Rams.

“We need to compete more consistently,” Crawford said. “You can’t make mistakes against a good team like Davidson.”

VCU will play its next game at Duquesne University on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.