Baseball walks-off Holy Cross in season opener

Drew Thompson, Sports Editor

VCU opened up its season with a 2-1 win against the College of Holy Cross after a lengthy offseason.

The Rams’ graduate student starting pitcher Fenix DiGiacomo got through the top of the first inning with relative ease after a double play and a flyout.

The Crusaders matched their efforts in the bottom of the first with slick fielding plays from fourth-year right fielder CJ Egrie, third-year third baseman Ryan Grundy and third-year first baseman Braden Connors.

The defensive duel continued through the top of the second as DiGiacomo struck out two batters in a clean inning. VCU got the first hit of the game with a single up the middle from redshirt third-year first baseman Quinn Maher.

Maher moved to second base following a ground ball, giving the Rams a runner in scoring position with only one out. A flyout to center field advanced Maher to third with two outs, however a ground ball to Holy Cross’ Grundy left him stranded and kept the score tied.

VCU coasted through the top of the third inning still not giving up a hit. The Rams’ third-year centerfielder Michael Petite got his first hit with a line drive to left field, before stealing second.

Second-year catcher Jacob Lee was then intentionally walked, putting two runners on with two outs for the Rams. However, a flyout to centerfield would get Holy Cross out of the inning.

DiGiacomo gave up his first hit of the game at the top of the fourth with a single to right field from Holy Cross’ Egrie. He stole second and third base before a wild pitch sent him home for the first score of the game.

VCU’s Maher got on base with a single to open up the bottom of the fourth. A walk put two on for the Rams with no outs as they looked to respond. A sacrifice bunt from third-year right fielder Trent Adelman advanced both runners before third-year third baseman Nate Kirkpatrick hit a sacrifice fly to get the Rams’ first score of the game.

VCU brought in third-year relief pitcher Caleb Clover from the bullpen to open the fifth. Clover immediately opened with two strikeouts and a groundout. Holy Cross responded by striking out all three batters to end the inning.

The Rams quickly found themselves in trouble in the top of the sixth as Clover walked the first two batters. He quickly recovered by striking out the next two batters before a line drive saw VCU scrape out of the inning unscathed.

Holy Cross brought on second-year relief pitcher Jake Lenahan in the bottom of the sixth. He struck out two batters before graduate student shortstop Dante DeFranco hit a single line drive to left.

VCU fourth-year relief pitcher Zach Peters replaced Clover to start the seventh inning. Peters subsequently struck out the side: three up three down. Holy Cross similarly coasted through the bottom of the seventh as the game remained tied 1-1.

The Rams moved through the top of the eighth untouched as Peters continued to deal. VCU second-year second baseman Nick Flores singled on a line drive to left field before reaching second on a dropped ground ball to first. Holy Cross escaped the inning on a fly ball caught in the foul zone.

Peters cruised through the ninth still in control with two strikeouts swinging and a fly out. VCU started the bottom of the ninth with a bunt from Adelman that got him to second. The Holy Cross catcher threw past the first baseman giving Adelman ample time to advance.

Kirkpatrick followed with another bunt to move Adelman to third with only one out and the game in the balance. Third-year left fielder Ethan Acevedo then delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly to give VCU the 2-1 win on opening day.

“I’m not going to miss out on Kirk’s sacrifice bunt to get me into that position,” Acevedo said. “I was just happy to be able to do a job for my team.”

VCU displayed dominant pitching throughout the game, only giving up one hit in 27 plate appearances and racking up 17 strikeouts.

VCU will play its next game on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. against Holy Cross at The Diamond.