Sapphira Mohammed, Copy Editor

This month Exposure Cinema presented “Nu West,” a series of films about Black cinema and the American West at the Institute for Contemporary Art. There are two screenings left, both free to the public.

Exposure Cinema is a “collective cinematic investigation,” according to their website. Founder and VCU alum Brandon Shillingford got started in film curating scene because, as an avid movie watcher, Shillingford wished there was a space for fans to talk about movies after the showing.

Shillingford does not screen current blockbuster films. Instead he does monthly screening events with movies from all eras of cinema centered around themes such as “bloodlines,” movies about Black vampires or “tekno erotica,” sexy sci-fi films.

“Nu West” is explained as “exploring the history, mythmaking and cinema that define the American West,” as stated on Exposure’s Instagram, and how it relates to the Black experience.

Shillingford explained that his childhood consisted of watching Western films, an experience he finds relatable to other Black people.

“I feel like if you’re like a Black person or anybody from a marginalized community in America, it’s like ‘damn this is the medium,’ that’s so wonderful and there’s such possibility and like beauty to it,” Shillingford said. “There’s also a real history of violence and racism and misogyny and homophobia literally ingrained within the DNA of this medium, in America specifically, and that’s the tension I feel like is so key to the Western.”

Exposure Cinema has shown two of their four films in the “Nu West” series: “Buck and the Preacher” and “Nope.” Shillingford explained that both films have had a great turnout and were a success.

“The only problem is I wish I could play even more movies. I feel like there’s so many that could offer to this genre, I think would fit so well. But it’s exciting and I’m excited to kind of explore a little further in the next two,” Shillingford said.

There are two film showings left: “Thomasine & Bushrod” on Feb. 17 and “To Sleep with Anger” on Feb. 25. Both start at 6:30 p.m. To get tickets, visit the Exposure Cinema website. Walk-ins at the ICA for the screenings are also welcome.