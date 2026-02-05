VCU women’s tennis extends winning streak with 7-0 win over Morgan State University

Tyrese Perkins, Contributing Writer

The Rams entered their fourth game of the 2025-26 season facing off against Morgan State University on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

VCU was the first team to win two out of three doubles to be awarded the first point of the match.

In the first doubles set to conclude, VCU second-year Sara Alba and first-year Viktoria Lackova defeated Morgan State’s third-years Amira Bargaoui and Angelina Joao, 6-0.

“Sara and I practice a lot of doubles together, so we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses the best,“ Lackova said.

VCU second-years Andrea Magallanes and Sofia Jane Thorne won the second doubles match, beating Morgan State’s fourth-year Lauryn Hall and third-year Marta Serra Carles, 6-2.

With the match going unfinished in the first set, VCU’s third-years Mariam Ibrahim and Elicia Kim were up 5-2, against Morgan State’s first-year Damla Arsian and second-year Tyler Williams.

VCU third-year Elicia Kim debuted as a Ram, scoring VCU’s first point in the singles matchups after defeating Damla Arslan. Kim finished her first set 6-0 and second set 6-2.

“I’m adjusting pretty great; Overall I love the team, the environment is great, I love the coaching staff, I’m loving it here,” Kim said.

Ibrahim scored the Rams’ second point in the singles matchups after defeating the Bears third-year Julia Jeffrey. She also finished her first set 6-1 and second set 7-5, now advancing VCU to three total team points.

Lackova added another point to VCU’s team total after defeating Bargaoui. Lackova finished her first set 6-4 and second set 7-5, resulting in the Rams being up 4-0 against the Bears.

These final three games forced VCU to dig deep, with each game coming down to the third, final set.

On court one, the matchup between Jane Thorne and Morgan State’s third-year Michaela Stephens went back-and-forth. Jane Thorne won the first set 7-5, Stephens responded by winning the second set 7-5. With a final set left to decide it all, the first player to 10 points would claim the win.

“Showing expression on the court is natural, but if I spend too much effort complaining and being mentally negative, then that also tires me out,” Thorne said. Thorne dominated in the final set winning 10-2, moving the Rams’ team points up to 5-0.

Magallanes added the sixth point to VCU’s team total after defeating the Bears’ third-year Marta Serra Carles. Magallanes finished her first set in a loss 6-7, but she quickly recovered in her second set with 6-1 and in her final set she won 10-6.

Alba secured the Rams a clean victory of 7-0, after defeating Hall. Alba finished her first set in a loss 5-7, but that did not stop her from winning 6-3 in the second set and finishing the final set 10-6.

VCU concluded the day with a dominant victory, seven points to Morgan State University’s zero points. The Rams are now on a three game win-streak.

“I do not want our team to settle with what we’re doing right now,” VCU head coach Rifanty Kahfiani said. “If my players believe that they’re good, I want them to be great. If my players believe they’re great then I want them to be better than great. There’s always room for improvement, even if it’s just by 1%.”

The Rams’ next match will be on the road against the Thundering Herd of Marshall University on Sunday, Feb.8 at 11 a.m.