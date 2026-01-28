VCU Police curb traffic violations with pedestrian safety operation

VCU Police Lieutenant Edgar Greer enforces traffic violations at the intersection of Shafer and Franklin St. It is one of multiple sites VCU Police are targeting to reduce crashes and traffic-related deaths. Photo by Andrew Kerley.

Andrew Kerley, Executive Editor

VCU Police officers conducted at least 261 traffic stops and issued 187 traffic summons in the first week of their “Operation Safer Streets” campaign following recent fatal pedestrian crashes near the Monroe Park and MCV campuses.

The 90-day operation, which kicked off on Jan. 12, is designed to remind drivers to slow down, stay alert and reduce dangerous driving behaviors, according to VCU Police.

VCU Police assigned four officers, two during the day and two at night, to focus on enforcing traffic violations. Officers on other assignments are keeping watch and providing support along major corridors when they are available.

Broad, Leigh, Main, Cary, Belvidere and Marshall are among the streets where certified speed-measurement officers are monitoring activity. Other officers have been assigned to monitor red lights with high pedestrian volumes, or areas with stop signs, yield signs or other signage.

“That’s our goal, just to reduce the behavior,” VCU Police Lieutenant Edgar Greer said. “Not necessarily just to be out here writing tickets for the sake of doing it, but enforcement in areas that really need it, does reduce the amount of times that incidents like this happen.”

For officers like Greer, that enforcement can look like watching high-traffic intersections around campus, or issuing citations to drivers who fail to yield or take left turns when they should not — such as the intersection of Franklin and Shafer streets.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday, drivers are prohibited from taking left turns off of Harrison Street onto Franklin Street, where a busy crosswalk in front of one of VCU’s “front door” signs sits.

“It’s one of a few spots where we see the problems at,” Greer said.

When there are more cars and pedestrians on the road there is a higher likelihood for accidents to occur — especially during the week when students are going out and attending classes, according to Greer.

One big problem is distracted driving, Greer said. Some drivers use their cell phones, wear headphones or eat while in the car.

“Sometimes folks need to receive a summons to learn not to do that,” Greer said.

Police are not permitted by law to conduct enforcement against pedestrians, so when pedestrians are distracted while crossing, VCU officers practice what are called “consensual stops.”

Officers will stop pedestrians — many of whom are also guilty of not looking up or wearing headphones — and talk to them about the dangers of distracted crossing. Students have been largely receptive, according to Greer.

Greer also encourages students to use public transportation options like GRTC, RamSafe and RamsXpress buses.

“You’d have less pedestrians, less cars on the road, safer getting from point A to point B,” Greer said.

Traffic-pedestrian incidents have been a problem for years

The “Operation Safer Streets” campaign began after an uptick in fatal pedestrian crashes between semesters, including Bill Martin, the director of the Valentine Museum.

In 2023, VCU students Mahrokh Khan and Shawn Soares were killed in accidents on campus — the former being ruled a reckless driving incident.

The incidents sparked a similar campaign by VCU Police to promote pedestrian, cyclist and driver safety, according to a previous report by The CT.

So far this academic year, VCU Police are on pace to increase the number of traffic violations they issue by 27% over last academic year, according to a press release.

But despite the efforts, crashes involving pedestrians, bicyclists and scooters are also on pace to increase. In the first five days of “Operation Safer Streets,” VCU Police issued 63 violations for speeding, 39 violations for disregarding‑highway‑signs and 24 red‑light violations.

Anaiya Morgan, a first-year undeclared student, said she feels safe, but a lot of people in Richmond “drive crazy.”

“There are some times where you think you can go, but then there’s a car speeding past you, so you really have to be careful,” Morgan said.

Morgan said she would not personally rely on traffic signs, as many drivers do not follow the rules. While some do, “all it takes is one.”

“I love it here, because I come from a small town, so the city is actually great to be in,” Morgan said. “But when it comes to crossing the streets and stuff like that, I would just say be extra careful, look both ways and stay safe.”

