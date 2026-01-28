Streamlined Richmond Transportation Department, safety efforts take shape

Pedestrians cross W. Franklin Street near Monroe Park as the pedestrian signal flashes a red hand. Photo by Cameron Powell.

Sal Orlando, Assistant News Editor

The City of Richmond created a new Department of Transportation (DOT) within the Department of Public Works (DPW) in January as a response to an uptick in traffic-related pedestrian deaths in the new year.

The DOT will be the primary authority for planning, designing, delivering and maintaining a transportation system in Richmond, according to Mayor Danny Avula’s announcement.

Andy Boenau, the newly appointed director of the DOT, said integrating the it within the DPW will allow the the city to handle big emergencies, streamline connections between the DPW project managers and support staff to deliver projects and allow the DPW director to have authority to govern the surface transportation system — making the DOT a built-in support system.

The new department will combine transportation planning and engineering and community engagement for better coordination, according to Boenau.

“The DOT’s charge is to continue and accelerate the planning and design of a street network that provides safe access to all ages and abilities,” Boenau said.

The formation of the department is a part of the city’s “Vision Zero” strategy to reduce all traffic fatalities and injuries.

In 2025, there were a total of 14 pedestrian deaths and 118 pedestrians incapacitated in Richmond due to traffic-related incidents, according to the Vision Zero Dashboard. Since 2022, that number has dropped by eight.

“We attribute that decrease to a combination of the following factors: new traffic calming measures and changes to the built environment deployed across the city, our expanded Safety Camera Program, vehicle fleet technology advances and reduced drug overdose deaths,” Boneau said. “Driving while impaired contributes to a significant number of serious crashes.”

Boneau mentioned that in the next few years, there will be a $30 million investment into streets. The city has used tens of millions of dollars over the last decade to enhance pedestrian and road safety by implementing traffic signal upgrades, bus lanes, protected bike lanes and giving pedestrians a head start at traffic lights.

“This includes more of what we’re already doing, plus red-light cameras, ADA-accessible transit stops, permanent bike lane separations, alongside planning efforts for speed management, accessibility, street lighting, mental health screening and multi-disciplinary safety assessments,” Boneau said.

Along with the announcement of the DOT, the city also announced pilot locations for new red light cameras, accelerated street safety improvements and a partnership with VCU to investigate and implement safety changes to areas around the MCV campus, including on Broad Street and the City Hall area.

More upcoming projects with VCU include high-visibility crosswalks, ADA-accessible ramps, “shared use paths” for multiple types of transportation, bike lanes and trail connections.

In a VCU pedestrian safety study, the university recommended curb extensions be implemented at the intersections of Pine Street with Main Street and Cary Street. The school is planning for ten curb extensions on both its campuses in the coming years, according to VCUNews.

