VCU continues provost search, announces second interim provost

From left to right: Former VCU Provost Fotis Sotiropoulos, interim Provost Beverly Warren and incoming interim Provost Arturo Saavedra. Left photo by Andrew Kerley. Middle photo by Kieran Stevens. Right photo courtesy of VCU News.

Andrew Kerley, Executive Editor

VCU announced on Wednesday the search for VCU’s second-in-command and chief academic officer will continue past interim Provost Beverly Warren’s planned departure.

Arturo Saavedra, dean of the School of Medicine and executive vice president for medical affairs, has agreed to serve as VCU’s second interim provost since the departure of former Provost Fotis Sotiropoulos last spring.

After President Michael Rao, the provost is the second-ranking executive officer at VCU and is in charge of academic affairs.

“The provost is a critical senior leadership role for VCU,” stated VCU spokesperson Michael Porter. “We are continuing the search to ensure we identify the most qualified candidate and expect to share additional updates in the spring semester as the process moves forward.”

A search committee consisting of administrators, board of visitors members and student and faculty representatives has led the effort to select a new provost.

The VCU Board of Visitors held meetings throughout September and October to interview candidates for the job.

The Office of the Provost makes decisions on matters that can significantly affect student and faculty life — as exampled by the decision to delay the implementation of the racial literacy requirement before its eventual cancellation, as well as amending VCU’s policies to require faculty have the highest attainable degrees in their respective fields in order to receive tenure.

Saavedra will start the interim provost job on Dec. 24 following Warren’s leave.

“At VCU, academic excellence isn’t just a goal, it’s a promise we make to our students, faculty and the communities we serve,” Saavedra said in a press release. “I’m honored to support our work as interim provost and excited to help advance VCU’s mission by championing innovation, partnership and academic distinction across every discipline.”

